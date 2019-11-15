Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

This Young Girl's Hilarious Rant About Schools and Indian Education System is All Kinds of Relatable

A little girl's rant about going to school and how the education system in India needed changes has left people on social media in splits (and nostalgic).

Trending Desk

Updated:November 15, 2019, 12:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
This Young Girl's Hilarious Rant About Schools and Indian Education System is All Kinds of Relatable
Screenshot from video tweeted by @arunbothra.

Let's be honest, no child ever likes waking up early in the morning and hurriedly getting ready to reach school on time.

A little girl's rant about going to school and how the education system in India needed changes has left people on social media in splits (and nostalgic).

In a viral video, the girl from Gujarat was seen complaining about having to wake up at 6 am for school, quickly getting ready and attending back to back classes. She also had a punishment for the person who started schools.

The 1-minute-long video was first shared on Twitter by Police Officer Arun Bothra, in which the girl was demanding for "chutkara" or freedom from school for a month.

In the video, the girl could be seen speaking in Gujarati and was full of rage as she complained about getting up, brushing, eating, having milk, getting ready for school, quickly catching the school bus and so on. She further complained that after reaching school one had to attend a prayer, then study English, Math, EVS, Gujarati, general knowledge.

"Poore mahine... Pehle prayer, fir English, fir Maths, fir EVS, fir Gujarati, fir GK" she complained. What is more funny about the video is that the girl then added" "GK matlab Maths".

When the person recording the video asked the girl what would she do to the person who came up with the concept of schools, she responded by saying, "Main usse dho ke na, puri paani mein daal ke istri kar daalungi (I'll wash that person, splash water on and him/her out)" without skipping a bit.

The video was fittingly captioned as: "The person who started schools in this world is in serious danger. This girl is searching for him."

Since being posted, the video has been viewed over 2 lakh 78 thousand times and has garnered over 9,400 likes.

Many users called the video hilarious, while others, recalling their own school days, have said it is relatable. Some even said that there should, in fact, be a change in the education system.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia also commented on the video saying, "Oh my God! A school should be opened for the ones who build and run the school... and this girl will be the principal of the school."

Here are some more comments to the video:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram