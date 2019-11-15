This Young Girl's Hilarious Rant About Schools and Indian Education System is All Kinds of Relatable

Let's be honest, no child ever likes waking up early in the morning and hurriedly getting ready to reach school on time.

A little girl's rant about going to school and how the education system in India needed changes has left people on social media in splits (and nostalgic).

In a viral video, the girl from Gujarat was seen complaining about having to wake up at 6 am for school, quickly getting ready and attending back to back classes. She also had a punishment for the person who started schools.

The 1-minute-long video was first shared on Twitter by Police Officer Arun Bothra, in which the girl was demanding for "chutkara" or freedom from school for a month.

In the video, the girl could be seen speaking in Gujarati and was full of rage as she complained about getting up, brushing, eating, having milk, getting ready for school, quickly catching the school bus and so on. She further complained that after reaching school one had to attend a prayer, then study English, Math, EVS, Gujarati, general knowledge.

"Poore mahine... Pehle prayer, fir English, fir Maths, fir EVS, fir Gujarati, fir GK" she complained. What is more funny about the video is that the girl then added" "GK matlab Maths".

When the person recording the video asked the girl what would she do to the person who came up with the concept of schools, she responded by saying, "Main usse dho ke na, puri paani mein daal ke istri kar daalungi (I'll wash that person, splash water on and him/her out)" without skipping a bit.

The video was fittingly captioned as: "The person who started schools in this world is in serious danger. This girl is searching for him."

Since being posted, the video has been viewed over 2 lakh 78 thousand times and has garnered over 9,400 likes.

Many users called the video hilarious, while others, recalling their own school days, have said it is relatable. Some even said that there should, in fact, be a change in the education system.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia also commented on the video saying, "Oh my God! A school should be opened for the ones who build and run the school... and this girl will be the principal of the school."

Here are some more comments to the video:

