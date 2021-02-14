This Young Mother is Now Kashmir's First Woman Power-lifter to Pull up 255 Kgs of Weight

Saima Ubaid became Kashmir's first woman power-lifter after she secured a gold medal at a recently concluded sports event held in the State.

Saima shared her journey of how she drew inspiration from her husband, Ubaiz Hafiz, after she put on excessive weight. While speaking to ANI, Saima said, "I suffered from excessive weight gain when I joined the gym. My husband helped me lose the excess weight. He trained me and lead the path to the carrier as a weight-lifter."

The 27-year-old woman bagged the medal at the 4th Kashmir Powerlifting, Benchpress, and Deadlift Championship, which was organised for the first time by Jammu and Kashmir Powerlifting Association for women in Srinagar. She lifted a weight of 255 kgs at the event, that was attended by people from all over the State.

Recalling her journey she said that she didn't give up on weight lifting even after having children. Urging people to not give into societal pressure, she reiterates that she wanted to set an example for women, who "cut their own wings" owing to what society thinks.

"I saw she had natural strength to lift weights that is essential for powerlifting. Then I proposed the idea of the sport and she agreed. We then started preparing for the competition and by God's grace she achieved a great milestone," Ubaid said to ANI.

The couple has been married since 2018 and following some health complications of Saima, doctors had predicted that she would never be able conceive. However, they soon had a baby girl, who is reportedly over a year old now.

After having a child, Saima had also developed spine complications and she was advised to avoid work out. Even that difdn't stop the young mother from pursuing her work-out goals for the longest and today the couple motivates others to keep working on themselves to acquire to desired goals, reports a publication from Jammu and Kashmir.

Saima also has a message for husbands out there, to treat their "wives as best friends" and provide them with all support and care.

There is no difference between a boy and a girl. Girls have proven that they are talented and have proven their mettle in every field. Parents should encourage them and should let them remain fit," Saima said.

currently Saima is also working as a fitness trainer for women in Sringar and hopes that she will soon expand her skills more in power-lifting to train more women like her.