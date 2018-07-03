English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
This Young Souvenir Seller in Mumbai Who Can Speak 10 Languages is Winning Hearts on Twitter
Chikhaliya’s ‘linguistic prowess’ extends to English, German, Spanish, Italian, French, Japanese, Arabic, Chinese, Russian and Iranian languages.
In 2007, Ravi Kumar Chikhaliya — a souvenir seller in Mumbai’s Hanging Gardens — garnered instant fame when he was featured in a YouTube video.
Why? Because he could fluently speak 10 languages without “formal training”. More than a decade later, he has been rediscovered on the streets of Mumbai all over again.
Market researcher and analytic professor Austin Scaria tweeted a heart warming video of this little boy, exhibiting his language prowess.
In his tweet, Scaria wrote, "Really Amazing! Hope some corporate support this kid to get a good education," tagging industrial giants Anand Mahindra, Harsh Goenka and Ratan Tata.
But it was Anand Mahindra's prompt response that won hearts on Twitter.
Mahindra replied to Scaria's tweet, not just appreciating the young boy's talent but also inquiring about his location in order to provide educational support.
Chikhaliya’s ‘linguistic prowess’ extends to English, German, Spanish, Italian, French, Japanese, Arabic, Chinese, Russian and Iranian languages. However, his talents so far remain limited to saying some set phrases that he uses to sell souvenirs like peacock feather fans to tourists.
Who says one has to attend school to learn foreign language. Watch this boy from Mumbai selling his stuff in the street. Talks multiple languages. Really Amazing! Hope some corporate support this kid to get a good education. @anandmahindra @harshgoenka @RNTata2000 pic.twitter.com/VnbtpBK7Tk
— Austin Scaria (@austin_scaria) July 2, 2018
You’re right. This kid sounds like a real spark! @SheetalMehta do you think we can locate him and make sure he gets a schooling? He is destined to go places... https://t.co/PeIJ7NVuIz
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 3, 2018
