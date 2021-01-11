This Youth From Chhattisgarh Quit his Job to Conserve Wildlife, Helped Clear Hundreds of Traps

M Suraj hadn't studied to be a wildlife conservationist but his love for wild animals and the big cats in particular steered him towards a career that he now cherishes like no other.

A mechanical engineer by profession, 30-year-old Suraj who hails from Chhattisgarh had always felt deeply connected to wild animals and this was the reason he decided to quit his job as a lecturer even though he graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Durg back in 2011 when one day, while coming back from work, he saw a snake beaten to death. The scene triggered him and he gave up his work to rescue the reptiles, he told The Better India.

Alongside rescuing snakes, Suraj also ventured into protecting other animals such as spotted deers, hyenas, monkeys, leopards and bird by attaching him with other wildlife groups. He also started working alongside the state forest department to rescue animals who needed help.

Suraj had been involved with various such rescue groups when he met the then Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Alok Tiwari in 2016 who was impressed with his work and helped him get on the team of the tiger monitoring team in 2016-17 at Bhoramdeo wildlife sanctuary. The sanctuary shares a boundary with Kanha tiger reserve.

Suraj had been involved with the National Tiger Conservation Authority in monitoring the big cats for two years when an incident that took place in 2018 changed his perception and made him turn towards saving the animals. Suraj and 4 other members of his team who had been monitoring the animals trap cameras from a room in Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve when they were informed of a tiger skin being confiscated by forest officials. Since the team had been involved very actively in monitoring, they instantly knew with a heavy heart it was the same male tiger that went missing a few months ago.

Ever since then, Suraj in association with Wildlife Trust of India, state forest department and David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation has been actively scourging as many as 300 locations of the reserve and confiscated over 150 animal traps and destroyed bigger wooden traps on the spot.

Suraj has contributed his ideas of anti-snare walks to the forest department which helped them to carry out monitoring in vulnerable parts of the forest area which are favourite hunting grounds for poachers. His team as also been working towards the challenging part of creating awareness among locals about conserving the rich wildlife. His team and members of an NGO along with the forest department launched a six-month pilot project in 2019 that carried on anti-snare walks across the three ranges of the tiger reserve that spread across 14 villages.

Their walks made them stumble upon over 150 traps made from wood, nylon, catch nets, steel wires, brake wires, motorcycle clutch wires and mouth bombs. They also found over 20 big snares which were destroyed immediately.

Suraj's work hasn't gone unnoticed. Last year in December, he was awarded with the Conservation Hero Grant, a prize money of Rs 10 lakh for his project ‘Anti-snare Walks in Protected Areas of Chhattisgarh to Curb Poaching’, a report in Hindustan Times said. He has also been actively involved in creating awareness among the locals who are mostly tribes.