This YouTube Blogger Chose to Stay Stuck on an Isolated Island for Her 'Love for It'

A Polish travel blogger and YouTuber has chosen an unlikely location for spending the lockdown period – one of the world’s most isolated islands. The Socotra island in Yemen has become the abode for documentary host Eva zu Beck.

The 29-year-old came to the island on March 11, just days before most of the countries shut their borders and implemented lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. According to a report by CNN, she arrived along with 40 other international tourists and was there to attend Socotra’s first-ever marathon event.

It was on March 15 that the tourists were asked to vacate the island as it would be closing its borders. Zu Beck decided to wait for the pandemic on this isolated island. “I have so much love for the island,” she told the news portal.

“I'd visited last year and I swore I'd return one day for an extended stay. I took what was happening as a sign,” she added about her decision of staying back.

While most of the other tourists returned back, the Polish travel blogger and four other tourists accepted being stuck at an island for an unforeseeable future as their fate. Ever since her extended stay started, Zu Beck has been fishing, wild camping and hiking in the mountains.

She admitted to having spent most of her time in the rural villages; with having to return to Socotra’s capital Hadibu for electricity, Wi-Fi and other necessities.







