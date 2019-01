This YouTuber Flew Down From Hong Kong to Play PewDiePie's Diss Track Outside T-Series HQ in Noida

You thought it was over? Nah.The subscriber war between PewDiePie and T-Series is still on and the Swedish gamer is welcoming any help coming his way to get the subscriber boost to retain the title of the most-subscribed channel on YouTube.Despite so much support pouring in from the YouTube community , T-Series has been actively (and unwittingly) catching up with the gamer, and giving Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie sleepless nights. Or so we'd like to think.At the time of writing this, Pewds is less than 200K subscribers ahead of the Noida-based music label company.Noticing the sub count diminishing between the top two channels, Italian musician and popular YouTuber Davide Biale better known as Davie504 flew all the way from Hong Kong to India with his bass guitar to perform PewDiePie's famous diss track 'Bitch Lasagna' outside T-Series' headquarters in Noida's Film City.We aren't even kidding."I played 'Bitch Lasagna' in front of T-Series main office in India. I am doing my best to try to saving PewDiePie. Do your part!" Davie504 captioned his now-viral video.This, however, isn't the first time Davie504 has come to Pewd's rescue. Famous for his bass uploads, Davie504 had earlier played a bass cover of 'Bitch Lasagna' on his guitar for 10 hours straight and streamed it live over YouTube.Sensing trouble, PewDiePie had dropped a diss track roasting T-Series back in October.(Friendly warning: Strong language used)I don't like you T-SeriesNothing personal, kidBut I must go all outJust this onceBobs or vegana, whichever will it be?Sit the f*** down T-Series, I'm here to spill the real teaYou tryna dethrone me from spot on number oneBut you India, you lose so best think you haven't wonWhen I'm through with youWe're gonna be completely f***** done'Cause we only just begunI review you *clap clap*Zero, bye bitch, goneSo come on, T-SeriesLooking hungry for some dramaHere, let me serve your bitch lasagnaBut soon the Internet caught up and turned " Subscribe to PewDiePie " into a global meme.As for now, PewDiePie has been on the #1 spot for 1857 days or 5 years.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.