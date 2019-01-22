English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This YouTuber Flew Down From Hong Kong to Play PewDiePie's Diss Track Outside T-Series HQ in Noida
Famous for his bass uploads, Davie504 had earlier played a bass cover of 'Bitch Lasagna' on his guitar for 10 hours straight and streamed it live over YouTube.
Image credit : davie504 / YouTube
Loading...
You thought it was over? Nah.
The subscriber war between PewDiePie and T-Series is still on and the Swedish gamer is welcoming any help coming his way to get the subscriber boost to retain the title of the most-subscribed channel on YouTube.
Despite so much support pouring in from the YouTube community, T-Series has been actively (and unwittingly) catching up with the gamer, and giving Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie sleepless nights. Or so we'd like to think.
At the time of writing this, Pewds is less than 200K subscribers ahead of the Noida-based music label company.
Noticing the sub count diminishing between the top two channels, Italian musician and popular YouTuber Davide Biale better known as Davie504 flew all the way from Hong Kong to India with his bass guitar to perform PewDiePie's famous diss track 'Bitch Lasagna' outside T-Series' headquarters in Noida's Film City.
We aren't even kidding.
"I played 'Bitch Lasagna' in front of T-Series main office in India. I am doing my best to try to saving PewDiePie. Do your part!" Davie504 captioned his now-viral video.
Davie504 covered the diss track by giving it the desi tadka.
This, however, isn't the first time Davie504 has come to Pewd's rescue. Famous for his bass uploads, Davie504 had earlier played a bass cover of 'Bitch Lasagna' on his guitar for 10 hours straight and streamed it live over YouTube.
Sensing trouble, PewDiePie had dropped a diss track roasting T-Series back in October.
Here are some excerpts from the song:
(Friendly warning: Strong language used)
I don't like you T-Series
Nothing personal, kid
But I must go all out
Just this once
Bobs or vegana, whichever will it be?
Sit the f*** down T-Series, I'm here to spill the real tea
You tryna dethrone me from spot on number one
But you India, you lose so best think you haven't won
When I'm through with you
We're gonna be completely f***** done
'Cause we only just begun
I review you *clap clap*
Zero, bye bitch, gone
So come on, T-Series
Looking hungry for some drama
Here, let me serve your bitch lasagna
But soon the Internet caught up and turned "Subscribe to PewDiePie" into a global meme.
As for now, PewDiePie has been on the #1 spot for 1857 days or 5 years.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The subscriber war between PewDiePie and T-Series is still on and the Swedish gamer is welcoming any help coming his way to get the subscriber boost to retain the title of the most-subscribed channel on YouTube.
Despite so much support pouring in from the YouTube community, T-Series has been actively (and unwittingly) catching up with the gamer, and giving Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie sleepless nights. Or so we'd like to think.
At the time of writing this, Pewds is less than 200K subscribers ahead of the Noida-based music label company.
Noticing the sub count diminishing between the top two channels, Italian musician and popular YouTuber Davide Biale better known as Davie504 flew all the way from Hong Kong to India with his bass guitar to perform PewDiePie's famous diss track 'Bitch Lasagna' outside T-Series' headquarters in Noida's Film City.
We aren't even kidding.
"I played 'Bitch Lasagna' in front of T-Series main office in India. I am doing my best to try to saving PewDiePie. Do your part!" Davie504 captioned his now-viral video.
Davie504 covered the diss track by giving it the desi tadka.
This, however, isn't the first time Davie504 has come to Pewd's rescue. Famous for his bass uploads, Davie504 had earlier played a bass cover of 'Bitch Lasagna' on his guitar for 10 hours straight and streamed it live over YouTube.
Sensing trouble, PewDiePie had dropped a diss track roasting T-Series back in October.
Here are some excerpts from the song:
(Friendly warning: Strong language used)
I don't like you T-Series
Nothing personal, kid
But I must go all out
Just this once
Bobs or vegana, whichever will it be?
Sit the f*** down T-Series, I'm here to spill the real tea
You tryna dethrone me from spot on number one
But you India, you lose so best think you haven't won
When I'm through with you
We're gonna be completely f***** done
'Cause we only just begun
I review you *clap clap*
Zero, bye bitch, gone
So come on, T-Series
Looking hungry for some drama
Here, let me serve your bitch lasagna
But soon the Internet caught up and turned "Subscribe to PewDiePie" into a global meme.
As for now, PewDiePie has been on the #1 spot for 1857 days or 5 years.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Teases 'Awesome Patch' And Night Mode For Vikendi Map: Everything You Need to Know
- Stefanos Tsitsipas Flies into 'Fairytale' First Slam Semi-final
- Janhvi Kapoor Gets Heavily Trolled for Flaunting Holographic Outfit Copied from International Brand
- Raincoat or Sweater? Delhi Rain Leave People Confused as Heavy Downpour Continues in NCR
- Margrethe Vestager, Silicon Valley's Nemesis at EU, to Lay Out Long Term Plan to Scrutinise Tech Companies
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results