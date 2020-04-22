This YouTuber Shows How to Play 'Coffin Dance but on Bass' through These 10 Hilarious Levels

Four months into the year 20202, and time when the world in grappling with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, this viral coffin dance of four Ghanian pallbearers have been going viral as a popular Instagram filter.

Now, famous Italian musician and popular YouTuber Davide Biale better AKA Davie504the has performed the peppy beats of the dance on the bass.

In the video titled "Coffin Dance but it's on BASS", Davie504 shows how to play the tune from the 'noob' level to the 'epic' level through 10 levels but first one has to "slap like and subscribe" or else "these guys (read: pallbearers) will come to your house and it's gonna be a very sad time."

With his wit in place, he explores the different levels of creating the music. It starts from Level 0, the 'very noob' level, where one basically creates it by hitting a random object!

Moving from Level 1 'noob', where one uses a 'cardboard coffin base' to Level 2 'beginner', where it's all about the 'root notes' and to Level 3, 'amateur' and so on.

Throughout Davie mostly plays his red bass guitar, taking the viewers through every level. Many even have sub-levels like that of 5.5 which is 'Slapper:Slap', Level 8.5, which is about 'Weird Flex: Use a different bass to play every note', Level 8.69 where Davie threatens you to 'Slap Like Now' or he'll call on these guys!

If you thought that's it, then no because Level 9 wants you to "travel to Africa, just to attend a coffin dance." And if you wish to have that funeral, then well follow the 'crazy' Level 9.5, where "you stay there for 69 years until you pass away and can have this funeral."

Oh! mind you, at 9.69, you're already dead playing it inside the coffin.

Coming to Level 10, which is all about being 'Epic'! "Resurrect and play an EPIC solo"!





So, what's your level?

