'Thodi Thodi Piya Karo': Desi Uncle with Microwave Lip-syncs Advice for Limited Booze Supplies

Remember Abba Harmonium meme which literally took the internet by storm last year. Looks like harmonium is back to tickle the funny bone. But this time, there are some variations. A microwave is the harmonium and the middle-aged man lip-syncing a Pankaj Udhas song has an important advice in view of the lockdown.

The man pretends to be playing the harmonium and lip syncs the song ‘Hui mehangi bohat hi sharab, thodi thodi piya karo”. An important advice in times of a lockdown when booze is not listed under essentials and people have to rely on the pre-lockdown stocks. The man also pulls out a bottle of alcoholic drink with markers for daily intake so that the stocks last till the lockdown is in place.

Like a proper ghazal singer, the uncle has a shawl draped on one side of his shoulder while he flaps the door of the oven like a harmonium.

The hilarious video has gone viral on social media with the Twiteratti relating to the ‘Desi uncle’.



Desi uncles on tiktok be lipsyncing Pankaj Udhas with a microwave ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/EpIxJOivcy — 9 e 3 k (@9e3k) April 17, 2020

The uncle has acted so well in the video that some people took time to realise that it was a microwave and not a harmonium.



Good one! I took the harmonium for real initially then realised it's oven! — Javaid (@JavaidSpeaks) April 18, 2020

Covid-19 lockdown has given enough time to people to discover their creative side. Be it singing and dancing across the balconies, experimenting in the kitchen or finally completing the half-read books, the lockdown has given people time to try new things.

