Thor and Khaleesi Had an Epic Face-Off on Twitter and Netizens Were Left Gasping

Yes, Daenerys Targaryan, the beloved Khaleesi of George RR Martin's fictional epic saga Game of Thrones, had an off-hand encounter with Thor, the King of Asgard from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

News18.com

April 28, 2019
Thor and Khaleesi Had an Epic Face-Off on Twitter and Netizens Were Left Gasping
Image credit: Twitter
With the battle for Westeros warming up in Game of Thrones and the Avengers saga reaching its Endgame, geeks and pop culture fans have been having a golden week. And now, an epic meme face-off between Daenerys Targaryan and Thor has sent fans of both the franchises in a veritable tizzy.

Yes, Daenerys Targaryan, the beloved Khaleesi of George RR Martin's fictional epic saga Game of Thrones, had an off-hand encounter with Thor, the King of Asgard and the knight with shining hammer from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And the face-off was everything fans expected.

Before you jump the gun and lose your mind in tangential Google searches, let us tell you that the face-off took place between two viral memes. The first featuring Daenerys (Emilia Clark) smiling sarcastically (or not?) at Sansa Stark in the second episode of the ongoing Season 8. The second is an image of Chris Hemsworth dressed in Thor's fatigues, displaying a similar expression.

Presenting, the face-off:



The viral image has over 400,000 likes and over 140,000 shares. And the inclusive place that Twitter usually is, many others got involved and shared their own versions of the meme.














But in a real life face-off between Thor and Dany, who do you think will win?
