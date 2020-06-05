'Thor Joins the Protests': Twitter Shocked After Lightning Strikes Washington Monument

An incredible video was captured by WUSA 9's SkyCam of the Washington Monument being struck by a powerful bolt of lightning.

As thunderstorms moved over the Washington DC, area, on Thursday evening, a brilliant bolt-from-the-blue hit the night sky. Washington, D.C. news station’s sky camera captured and shared it on social media.

The Washington Monument is a gigantic lightning rod that diverts speed lightning from the White House. According to Atlas Obscura, the 555 foot-tall obelisk is "constantly being hit by lightning" — so much so that the solid aluminium capstone installed in December 1884 melted down by about 3/8ths of an inch within half a year.

Former American professional basketball player, Rex Chapman posted the clip on his Twitter account. He wrote, “The Washington Monument just now, y’all...”

The Washington Monument just now, y’all... pic.twitter.com/69axiSpeto — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 5, 2020

The post shared on the micro-blogging site has been viewed more than 5 million times. It has been liked by over 97k likes and reshared by 33k users. Thousands of users have expressed their thought to the post by replying with divided opinions and memes.

Many commentators paralleled the lightning to tensions between demonstrators and the White House. Several thanked God for participating in the protest.

