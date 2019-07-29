Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Thor' Tried to Use Chris Hemsworth's Photo on Fake ID to Buy Weed Online in Canada

Although Canada legalized cannabis in 2018, online dispensaries are still required to verify that the purchaser is at least 18 years old and a Canadian citizen.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 29, 2019, 4:06 PM IST
Image credit: Twitter
As the star of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor and Avenger movies, Chris Hemsworth is perhaps one of the most globally-recognized celebrities around the world. But it seems one person didn't think much of the Australian actor’s popularity, when he tried to buy some weed online with the help of a fake ID.

A Twitter user recently shared a screenshot of a hilarious Facebook chat she had had with her sister who works at an online marijuana dispensary in Canada.

"Look at the photo ID someone tried to use to apply on my site,” the woman wrote before sharing a picture of the fake document.

The unknown person had tried to buy some marijuana by using Chris Hemsworth’s picture on the ID and a Thor-inspired fake name and address, respectively: “Thor Thunder Odinson” and “69 Big Hammer Ln.”

The eyes and hair were listed as blue and blonde, while the weight and height had been mentioned as 68kg and 205cm.

If such dead giveaways were not enough, the the expiry date of the 'Alberta Government’s Operator License' was mentioned as 22 May 2017.

Although Canada legalized cannabis in 2018, online dispensaries are still required to verify that the purchaser is at least 18 years old and a Canadian citizen.

Here is how netizens reacted to the now-viral tweet:

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

