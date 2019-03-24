Thousands Want Jacinda Ardern to Win the Nobel Peace Prize For 'Adequate' Response to Terror Attack

Thousands of people across the world are signing petitions in favour of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.Following her strong yet sensitive as well as swift response to the Christchurch terror attack that killed 50 people and I jured 50 others, many feel that the NZ premier deserves a Nobel Peace Prize.Two petitions have are so far doing the rounds and have garnered over 18,000 signatures. One is by the French who have petitioned to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, the selection body for the Nobel prizes. It has almost 3,000 signatures at the time of writing and dubbed Ardern's response as "adequate, open and peaceful.A second petition on Change.org, addressed to the United States, has over 15000 signatures. The petition praised Ardern's swift response to amend gun control laws in the country.Following the attack in two mosques in Christchurch that killed 50, Ardern's firm response was widely appreciated. She was swift to come down on it and in a national address, called the shooting an "act of terror". She also got the government to bear the funeral costs of all the victims and firmly stood in solidarity with the families of the victims.Photos of a hijab-clad Ardern hugging family members of the victims went viral and won many hearts on social media.This is the second time in two months that people are petitioning to back world leaders for the Nobel Peace Prize. Earlier in February, people in Pakistan were demanding for their PM Imran Khan to receive the prestigious award following his response to escalating Indo-Pak tensions.