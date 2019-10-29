Take the pledge to vote

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Diwali 2019
1-min read

Thousands of Fish in Ranchi Die from Lack of Oxygen After Diwali and Durga Puja

The dead fish were found floating on the pond on Monday at Line Tank Pond situated in Chadari in Ranchi.

IANS

Updated:October 29, 2019, 7:34 AM IST
Thousands of fish have died in a pond here due to lack of oxygen, government officials said on Monday.

The dead fish were found floating on the pond on Monday at Line Tank Pond situated in Chadari in Ranchi. Environmentalists say that the immersion of Goddess Durga idols and Deepawali caused the death of the fishes.

"Today I visited the Line Tank Pond and found thousands of fishes dead. The fishes were struggling for oxygen for the last few days. The lack of oxygen due to immersion of idols and Deepawali caused the death of the fishes", Nitish Priyadarshi, an environmentalist told IANS.

The ponds were not cleaned after the immersion of the Goddess Durga idols.

"The concretisation of the pond is also one of the reasons for the lack of oxygen. The Line Tank Pond has been concretised at the peripheries. The natural way of flow of water and oxygen has been restricted which caused the death of the fishes," said Priyadarshi.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
