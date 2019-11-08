Thousands of 'Ice Eggs' Beach up During Rare Weather Event in Finland

Taking a beach walk is often a delightful experience. If you are lucky enough, you even get to see beautiful sea creatures.

However, a couple happened to witness a rare phenomenon during their beach walk, all thanks to the unexpected weather events.

The couple in Finland, who were on their hiking route, was more than mesmerized to see a pool of "eggs" made of ice.

As reported by BBC, Risto Mattila, an amateur photographer, captured the unusual event on his camera. He noticed the ‘ice eggs’ on Hailuoto Island.

The island is located in the Gulf of Bothnia between Finland and Sweden.

Mattila, who belongs to the nearby city of Oulu, told the news website that he was on the Marjaniemi beach with his wife when he saw the bizarre phenomenon.

This is amazing! Thousand of rare "ice eggs" have been spotted in Finland by photographer Risto Mattila. Caused by wind and water rolling small pieces of ice back and forth along the beach. What an incredible thing to see! 😍 pic.twitter.com/YtycAKx5Ef — Holly Green (@HollyJGreen) November 7, 2019

He said, “The weather was sunny, about -1C (32F) and it was quite a windy day. There we found this amazing phenomenon. There were snow and ice eggs along the beach near the water line.”

“That was an amazing view. I have never seen anything like this during 25 years living in the vicinity,” he added.

As per the details provided by Mattila, the balls covered an area of about 30m.

They were of different shapes. While some were as small as an egg, others were of the size of a football. He captured the moment in his camera.

Weather experts believe that this is a climatic condition. According to BBC Weather expert George Goodfellow, such ice balls can be formed only when there’s cold and a bit of wind.

He explained, “They can grow when sea water freezes on to their surfaces and this also helps to make them smoother. So the result is a ball of smooth ice which can then get deposited on to a beach, either blown there or getting left there when the tide goes out.”

