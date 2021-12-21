Thousands of 'Santas' Take Part in Madrid Charity Run for Volcano-hit La Palma

Thousands of people dressed as Santa Claus took part in a charity run through Madrid on Sunday to raise money for people affected by a three-month volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma. Decked out in classic red and white outfits, the runners set off in a flurry of fake snow along the Paseo de la Castellana, a major boulevard through the city centre. Some runners swapped Santa’s traditional red trousers for more sporty shorts, while many wore face masks as a coronavirus precaution. “You have to try to be careful, especially close to Christmas," said Teresa, taking part with her colleagues, who were all wearing face masks. Thousands of people have been evacuated, at least 2,910 buildings have been destroyed and banana plantations have been devastated on La Palma, an island in the Canaries. The Cumbre Vieja volcano began spewing streams of molten lava in September, but scientists said last week the eruption could be coming to an end.

In an unrelated issue, The U.S. military is tracking an elderly man with a white beard and a large belly who goes by the name of Saint Nicholas.

There’s no reason for alarm though, Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck said.

In fact, this is a Christmas tradition going on its 65th year. The North American Aerospace Defense Command, a joint U.S.-Canadian operation that protects the skies over both countries, has tracked the fabled jolly old man since a child mistakenly called the base in 1955, asking to speak to Santa.

The base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, used to monitor for signs of a nuclear attack. But this year, officers at the base are making sure the coronavirus pandemic won’t sideline Santa Claus and his reindeer from, as the storybooks say, delivering gifts to children around the world.

