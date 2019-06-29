Thousands Rally to Adopt Abandoned Baby 'India' Who Was Found in Plastic Bag in Georgia

A newborn baby, who was found wrapped in a plastic bag in the woodlands of Georgia, and was subsequently named Baby India, received more than 1,000 adoption offers.

The baby was found with her umbilical cord still attached after two teenagers thought they heard a baby crying in the woods near their home in early June.

The police, had, on Tuesday released a heart-wrenching video of an offer's body cam showing the rescue where the officer was seen opening the plastic bag to find the baby - still with her umbilical cord attached - crying and wriggling in the bag. "Look at you, sweetheart! Oh, I’m so sorry... look how precious you are," the officer was heard saying.

According to a report published in the People, people have reached out to the Forsyth County authorities to adopt the newborn who was found on the roadside.

In a Twitter statement, Forsyth County sheriff said they were tracking leads and continuing the investigation in the matter.

Taking to Twitter, they wrote, "#FCSO is continuing to investigate & follow leads regarding #BabyIndia We're happy to report she is thriving & is in the care of GADFACS. By releasing the body cam footage from the discovery of Baby India we hope to receive credible info & find closure."

According to a separate Tweet, Baby India is "doing well in the care of the GA DFCS."

Meanwhile, officials have been trying to locate the baby's mum since June 6 and had even asked people on Twitter if they could help them find the mother.