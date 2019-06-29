Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Thousands Rally to Adopt Abandoned Baby 'India' Who Was Found in Plastic Bag in Georgia

The baby was found with her umbilical cord still attached after two teenagers thought they heard a baby crying in the woods near their home in early June.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 29, 2019, 1:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Thousands Rally to Adopt Abandoned Baby 'India' Who Was Found in Plastic Bag in Georgia
Representational Image.
Loading...

A newborn baby, who was found wrapped in a plastic bag in the woodlands of Georgia, and was subsequently named Baby India, received more than 1,000 adoption offers.

The baby was found with her umbilical cord still attached after two teenagers thought they heard a baby crying in the woods near their home in early June.

The police, had, on Tuesday released a heart-wrenching video of an offer's body cam showing the rescue where the officer was seen opening the plastic bag to find the baby - still with her umbilical cord attached - crying and wriggling in the bag. "Look at you, sweetheart! Oh, I’m so sorry... look how precious you are," the officer was heard saying.

According to a report published in the People, people have reached out to the Forsyth County authorities to adopt the newborn who was found on the roadside.

In a Twitter statement, Forsyth County sheriff said they were tracking leads and continuing the investigation in the matter.

Taking to Twitter, they wrote, "#FCSO is continuing to investigate & follow leads regarding #BabyIndia We're happy to report she is thriving & is in the care of GADFACS. By releasing the body cam footage from the discovery of Baby India we hope to receive credible info & find closure."

According to a separate Tweet, Baby India is "doing well in the care of the GA DFCS."

Meanwhile, officials have been trying to locate the baby's mum since June 6 and had even asked people on Twitter if they could help them find the mother.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram