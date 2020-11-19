Three Australian Kids Baffle Doctors After Developing Covid Antibodies Without Ever Testing Positive

Australian kids develop COVID-19 antibodies without ever testing positive for the virus

We all know how the fighting mechanism works within our bodies and cells. When a virus attacks a body, the body produces antibodies to fight the foreign object, which protects us from pathogens not once, but for lifetime. The same would happen in the case of people testing for COVID-19 and later recovering. However, three Australian kids have surprised the researchers after developing antibodies for COVID-19 without ever testing positive for the virus.

This bizarre case has led to a new study, titled Immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 in three children of parents with symptomatic COVID-19 and published in Nature Communications.

Australian couple Leila Sawenko and Tony Maguire was having the best time of their lives before they tested positive for COVID-19 in March this year. The couple suspects to have caught the virus after travelling interstate to be a part of their friends' wedding. More than being sick, it was the worry regarding the health of their three kids that left them concerned.

The kids – aged six, seven and nine – took the COVID-19 test and the results were negative. “It was jaw-droppingly amazing because they'd spent a week and a half with us while we were COVID-positive,” added the mother.

While two kids had mild symptoms, one daughter remained completely asymptomatic. They were tested again, just to get negative results. This continued for several weeks, until everyone in the family tested negative.

What surprised the doctors was when the results came negative despite the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests of the kids showing antibodies of Sars-CoV-2. This definitely caused curiosity as the kids never tested positive for the virus.

While the researchers are keen to do a further study on the immune response of the kids, paediatrician Shidan Tosif from the University of Melbourne said, “The fact these children were able to shut down the virus and without even showing a positive test result suggests they have some level of their immune system which is able to respond and deal effectively with the virus, without them ever becoming very unwell.”