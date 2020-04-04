BUZZ

Three Bengal Men Quarantine Themselves in Tent after Returning from Odisha

Image for representation: People collect ration from a government depot during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Bikaner, Monday, March 30, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI30-03-2020_000064B)

The three inhabitants of Raghunathpur-Hijli II gram panchayat under Ranaghat block have now been shifted to their homes for quarantine by the local administration.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 4, 2020, 9:50 AM IST
Kolkata Three villagers in West Bengal's Nadia district spent days in a tent away from the human habitation to quarantine themselves after returning from Odisha in order to prevent the spread of Covid 19.

The troika, who work as carpenters, did not enter their village after returning from Odisha.

"We don't want any people of our village to be infected if at a later stage we are detected positive for the virus. That's the reason we pitched a tent away from the human habitation. However, the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) has told us that we don't have any symptom related to coronavirus," said one of them.

