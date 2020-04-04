Three Bengal Men Quarantine Themselves in Tent after Returning from Odisha

Kolkata Three villagers in West Bengal's Nadia district spent days in a tent away from the human habitation to quarantine themselves after returning from Odisha in order to prevent the spread of Covid 19.

The three inhabitants of Raghunathpur-Hijli II gram panchayat under Ranaghat block have now been shifted to their homes for quarantine by the local administration.

The troika, who work as carpenters, did not enter their village after returning from Odisha.

"We don't want any people of our village to be infected if at a later stage we are detected positive for the virus. That's the reason we pitched a tent away from the human habitation. However, the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) has told us that we don't have any symptom related to coronavirus," said one of them.

