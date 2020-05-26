Three Brothers Get Themselves Bitten by Black Widow in a Dream to Become Spiderman

Three brothers’ obsession with superhero films brought them close to a deadly encounter. Brothers from Bolivia, aged 12, 10 and 8 caught sight of a black widow while herding goats, poked the spider with a stick so that it will bite them and eventually turn them into Spiderman.

The incident happened in Chayanta, a town in the Andean region of Potosí on May 14 and was revealed to the world by a health official, Virgilio Pietro, at a coronavirus briefing recently.

The Marvel fans were sent to graze the goats, while their mother went for firewood when the kids came across the dangerous eight-legged being. They remembered the comic book story, where a boy turned into a superhero after being bitten by a radioactive spider.

According to a report by Telemundo, the boys kept disturbing the spider till it had bitten all three of them. When the mother saw all three crying, she took them to Chayanta Health Centre, from where they were transferred to another hospital.

The report added that the kids had fever, tremors and muscle pains the day after when they were transferred for a third time to a hospital in La Paz.

Pietro said that the children were treated and released after a week of the incident. He used the tale to make parents realize that children tend to believe whatever is shown in the movies as real.

According to National Geographic, black widows are one of the “most feared” spiders in the world.