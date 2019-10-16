Three Decades After Baby's 'Death', Woman Finds Daughter Alive as a Man

Tina Bejarano was 17-years-old when she gave birth to her baby girl Kristin in Los Banos, California. However, the next day, Bejarano’s mother informed her that the child died just minutes following her birth.

Now, 29 years later, Bejarano has found that her daughter was alive after all and that she was now a man.

Bejarano said that when she had delivered Kristin, her mother who was abusive and unsupportive of the pregnancy, told her that the baby, whom she named Kristin, died with 15 minutes of birth.

After the tragic incident, for the next 29 years, Bejarano would celebrate her daughter's birthday every year. Shortly after Kristin's Bejarano married Eric Gardere who has been supportive of her loss through the years. They have five children together. However, the pain from the child's death refused to fade.

It was only after Bejarano got a DNA kit test done upon her daughter's insistence in 2017 that she found out the truth about Kristin. Sometime after the test, she received an email from a man living in New Jersey who claimed she was his mother.

Turns out that BEjarano's mother lied to her about Kristin's death while actually putting the baby up for adoption, KMPH reported.

After nearly 30 years, when they finally reunited, Kristin informed Bejarano that she was raised in Las Vegas and that she had transitioned into a man. He also had a wife and a child. Bejarano accepted the change with glee, stating she did not care whether it was a boy or a girl as long as they were alive and reunited.

