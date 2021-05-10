Three Decades After Chernobyl, Nature is Slowly Reclaiming Site of the Nuclear Tragedy

In the absence of human intervention, the area around Chernobyl is being restored by mother nature. More than three decades back a total of 350,000 individuals were relocated from the region after one of humanity’s most dangerous nuclear accidents. The Ukrainian officials state that the region may not be suitable for humans for another 24,000 years. Now, though, it serves as one of the most extraordinary nature sanctuaries. Between the Chernobyl separation zone, endangered animals flourish, including the remarkable Przewalski’s horses. For a significant time, these species of horses were recognised as the last wild horse across the globe. In the 1970s they were nearly declared extinct in the world, but a restricted breeding scheme succeeded to protect the species from completely vanishing.

At present, hundreds of them exist in the wild in the plains of Europe and Asia, but there’s also a regularly increasing population which comes as a surprise to many individuals in Chernobyl.

Since more than three decades of the nuclear catastrophe at Chernobyl, the neighbouring main street in Ukraine’s Pripyat has witnessed a mushrooming growth of wildlife, trees and plants.

The region was abandoned swiftly following the meltdown of the nuclear reactor operated by the Soviet Union in 1986. The region that

once served as a settlement of the operators of the nuclear plant and their families has since remained a ghost town.

At present, its central street has been cleared of shrubs and trees and even reintegrated into the power grid. The former population of the area visited the area in the year in the year 2020 to observe the 50th anniversary of the region.

While only a handful of visitors have managed to visit Chernobyl and its suburbs in the last ten years, the Ukrainian officials cite that this could someday transform into a popular tourist spot according to euronews.com.

