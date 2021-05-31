Three Dogs Rescued from Bungalow Fire after One Accidentally Turned on a Toaster

Animals are a bundle of joy who win our hearts with their amusing antics. Seeing them caught in adversity is heartwrenching for all animal lovers. Recently, three dogs got trapped amid the raging fire which broke out at a bungalow in Kent, England in the night. Soon the Kent Fire and Rescue Services were called in. Readily, two fire engines reported at the spot around 9.39 pm and went ahead with their rescue operation.

As per Kent Live, the fire broke out accidentally after one of the dogs inadvertently turned on the toaster. Soon the item left on top of the appliance caught fire in the kitchen. The rescue team wearing breathing apparatus used water jets to extinguish the blaze. The team then used high-pressure fans to get rid of the smoke from the building. No casualties were reported as all the three dogs were successfully rescued and saved.

Issuing a safety warning regarding the pets’ protection at home, the officials stated that residents should not leave objects such as tea towels or chopping boards on top of cooking appliances. Moreover, they must ensure that ovens are not used for storage. They also urged people to keep pets and children away from the kitchen and other cooking areas.

Earlier, this year, two dogs saved their owner’s life after they sensed the house was alighted. The incident was from Dinwiddie, Virginia, US. As per the Dinwiddie Emergency Communications Center, a man, and his two dogs were trapped in the blaze when the fire services received the information. The man successfully escaped from the building while the location of the dogs remained unknown at that time. Later, the dogs were found dead when the firemen searched the house.

According to officials, the owner credited his dogs for saving his life. He said that he was fast asleep at the time of the fire. Sensing the fire outbreak, the animals started to jump over him and wake him up. While he managed to escape, the innocent creatures lost their lives.

