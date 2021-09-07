Three Friends Run 400 km in High Altitude Across Remote Mountains After Drunken Bet

When you sit down with friends and drink, things can go crazy, but for three friends in Afghanistan– Jody Bragger, Jodie Gauld, and Gabe Ghiglion — things went historically crazy. The trio ran over 400 km across the Bartang valley in Asia after a night of drunken bet, reported runningmagazine.com.

The story behind this extraordinary feat starts off with a drunken bet between Jody and Gabe as they decided to spin the globe and point at a random destination, promising to complete a run wherever they finger landed. Now, their fate took them to Central Asia’s Tajakhistan and the trio decided to complete a run across the Bartang valley stretching from borders of Afghanistan to China. The task surely was not going to be easy but the trio was also ready to complete their mission.

From belligerent visa officials to illness, injuries to difficult altitudes, the trio overcame every obstacle that came in their way. During their journey, they also crossed a high altitude plateau –known as the roof of the world –that sits near the top of the Pamir mountains at an altitude of over 25, 095 ft.

Speaking about the feat, Jody said that while they had a rough idea about the conditions, route and had previous experience of running long distances, the ball game was completely different in the valley. He added that it felt as if someone was constantly banging a sledgehammer on his sternum every time he breathed.

However, the journey finally came to an end after 7 days with their arrival at lake Karakul. The trio ran more than the marathon distance every day.Jody added that the run was never about a finish line or a fast finish, but it was all about the experience of running through a region they had never heard of. While Jody was the principal organiser of this run, he said that with Gabe and Jodie, it would not have been possible.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here