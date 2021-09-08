Three Massive Asteroids to Fly Very Close to Earth This September

Asteroids are frozen space rocks that could not become planets because of their small size. Since their orbit is not stable, constantly changing gravitational pulls of planets and the sun can unpredictably change their path. A number of asteroids often pass really close to Earth. NASA categorises asteroids larger than 150 metres in diameter and flying closer than a distance of 7.5 million kilometres from the earth as potentially hazardous objects and keeps an eye on such asteroids. The asteroid watchlist of NASA features three massive asteroids among many others that will fly close to earth this month.

The biggest of the three huge space rocks is the 2010 RJ53 that will reach its closest approach to Earth on September 9, at a distance of 366,000 kilometres. 2010 RJ53 is 774 metres in diameter — just 54 metres smaller than the Burj Khalifa building. During its closest approach, the asteroid will come closer to earth than the moon.

Another huge asteroid to approach Earth in September is 2021 PT, which is 137 metres in size — almost twice the size of the Taj Mahal — will zoom past Earth on September 11 at a distance of 4.9 million kilometres from the Earth’s orbit.

On September 22, another big asteroid that will come close to Earth’s orbit is 2021 NY1 that could be some 127 to 284 metres in diameter and will fly by Earth at a distance of 1.5 million kilometres.

These asteroids among many others have been flagged as potentially hazardous objects. According to the European Space Agency’s Near-Earth Objects database, a total of 29 near-earth objects will fly close to earth this month.

The distance at which these asteroids approach earth may seem far away but their unstable orbits make them potentially dangerous. If an asteroid comes close enough to earth, it could be pulled by Earth’s gravity and eventually collide. The collision of a big enough asteroid can wreak havoc on Earth. 66 million years ago, an asteroid about 10 kilometres in diameter had hit earth wiping three-fourths of earth’s life, including dinosaurs.

