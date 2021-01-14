Three Men Fight Armed Robbers Looting Jewellery Store in Maharashtra, Viral Video Earns Praise

A CCTV camera in Maharashtra picked up a horrifying video of three civilians tussling with around four-five armed robbers and getting injured in the aftermath.

The incident took place at Ambernath at 1.30 pm in the city's Servoday Nagar area.

The footage shared by ANI has now gone viral on social media. In the video, one man in a black shirt can be seen walking down the footpath. There is a signboard outside a shop signifying Dhan Lakshmi Jewellers. The man stops short in front of another shop, identified as Bhavani Jewellery in the police reports. He peeps in, tries to speak to some. Suddenly, he is alert and trying to block the door. Someone grabs him by the neck and tries to pull him in. He calls out to other people in the street. Meanwhile, people from the inside push and shove and manage to emerge outside the shop. One of them, his face covered with cloth, is clearly carrying a gun.

The man in the black shirt bravely keeps his stand and tries to snatch the gun away from the robber. At the same time, others in the area become aware and rush in to aid. Generally, Indians are blamed to be mute spectators and bystanders in any such matters but here people showed extreme solidarity and courage when they took on these visibly dangerous and armed criminals.

A scuffle breaks out. Then the footage becomes a blur of moving bodies as each tries to shove and capture another while the criminals try to escape. One of the men runs away frightened by three-four youth who remain on the ground fighting with all their strength. The physical brawl goes on for a while till one of them gets badly injured. He can be seen struggling in the video, unable to get up or walk, but he tries to limp ahead anyway.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Three people try to catch armed robbers who were fleeing from a jewellery shop after looting it, today in Sarvodaya Nagar of Ambernath in Thane dist. The robbers managed to escape after injuring them. Police investigation underway. Injured shifted to hospital. pic.twitter.com/IjpbDAPO1e — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2021

According to a report in Time of India, three of these people were “seriously injured.” The robbers were reportedly carrying guns, knives, choppers. When the shop owner raised the alarm, the gunmen opened fire. The staff was also attacked with choppers.

The men who fought the robbers and were injured have been identified as brothers Vasan Singh, 26, and Laxman Singh, 30. A staff of the shop, Bhairav Singh, 25, was alone in the shop when the robbers came in and he was taken, hostage. He was stabbed. Though it’s not clearly visible in the CCTV footage, the gunmen also fired on Laxman and he sustained two bullet injuries. All three have been shifted to a hospital.