Three Men Posing as Popular Female Crime Author Win Million-euro Literary Prize

For several fans of Spain’s most popular crime writers Carmen Mola, the plot thickened last week when three men came up to the stage to accept a million euros (Rs 8,73,28,145) for winning the 2021 Premio Planeta literary prize. To accept the prize won by Mola, the three men appeared on the stage and revealed that the trio was working under the pseudonym of a woman to publish some of the bestselling crime novels in Spain. The three men, who are writers in their own right, were revealed to be Augustin Martínez, Jorge Díaz and Antonio Mercero. They had published novels and worked as scriptwriters under their real names before coming together to write as Mola. The protagonist in most of Mola’s suspense thriller novels is a female character detective Elena Blanco, which is described by the publisher Penguin Random House as a “peculiar and solitary woman, who loves grappa, karaoke, classic cars and sex in SUVs.” Some of the notable works of Mola include The Gypsy Bride, The Girl and The Purple Network.

Critics have praised the works of Mola as a “powerful and original female protagonist that fits perfectly with what the reader expects today.”

Los Reyes han entregado el #PremioPlaneta2021 a Antonio Mercero, Agustín Martínez y Jorge Díaz por su novela 'La bestia'.Enhorabuena a los premiados y a Paloma Sánchez-Garnica, finalista de esta LXX edición por su novela 'Últimos días en Berlín'.➡️https://t.co/Nc7BDzP6hQ pic.twitter.com/3j9HjQKWyl — Casa de S.M. el Rey (@CasaReal) October 15, 2021

Last week, Mola or the three male authors won the coveted prize for La bestia (or, The beast) which is again a gory tale of child murders set in Madrid during the cholera epidemic of 1834. The Beast was named as the winner of this year’s Planeta Prize, handed by the same publishing house. This year,the prize money for the award was increased from €6,01,000 ( Rs5,24,88,936) to a full €1 million, overtaking the Nobel Prizes in the amount awarded to the winner.

In an interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais, Mercero said that he does not know whether a female pseudonym sells better than a male one, and he does not have the faintest idea, but it does not look that way to him. Mercero further clarified that the trio did not hide behind a woman, just behind a name.

