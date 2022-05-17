Three-month-old Giraffe Gets Leg Braces to Correct Bent Limbs in US

A three-month-old giraffe at the San Diego Zoo has received a leg brace to correct limb abnormalities. The female calf, named Msituni, was fitted with a custom orthotic brace on her front leg to correct a hyperextension of the carpi – bones that are equivalent to those in the human wrist – that made it difficult for her to stand and walk. The zoo worked with San Diego company Hanger Clinic, which usually makes orthotics and prosthetics for humans, to make a custom brace for Msituni. “The hyperextension, the joint going the wrong way, was the big concern with her,” said Matt Kinney, senior veterinarian at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

“So initially we stabilized that joint with casts while we had some time to purchase some braces, just off-the-shelf braces. Applied those the next day and realized those weren’t quite strong enough and needed to take it a step up.”

The custom brace is made of molded carbon graphite decorated with a giraffe pattern to allow Msituni to blend in to her surroundings.

Here is the video:

VIDEO: Msituni, a three-month-old giraffe calf at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, walks without trouble after having leg braces fitted to correct an unusual disorder that caused her legs to bend the wrong way pic.twitter.com/ACGt15YmgR — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 17, 2022

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance said in a statement that Msituni’s chances of survival would have been very low without the treatment.

In an unrelated incident, A video showing the human-animal love bond has been taking the internet by storm. The woman in this video understand the true meaning of the saying ‘sharing is caring.’ The video is said to be from the Giraffe Manor hotel in Nairobi.

In the 5-second footage, the woman can be seen on the hotel balcony feeding three giraffes with her hands. Buitengebieden, a Twitter account that shares heartwarming films, uploaded this video with the caption, “Sharing breakfast with the giraffes.”

People enjoyed the lovely interaction between the woman and the giraffes in the video, which quickly went viral. It has received 3.17 lakh views, over 21,000 likes, and several comments from users who have visited Giraffe Manor.

(Inputs from Reuters)

