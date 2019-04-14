SPONSORED BY
Three Naked Women in Speeding Car Arrested by Florida Police After Hour-Long Chase

The bizarre incident began when three naked young women were spotted naked at a car rest stop, and then ignoring attempts to be taken into custody by police officers.

Shantanu David | News18.com

Updated:April 14, 2019, 12:03 PM IST
Florida lived up to its moniker of being America's sunshine state, as well as a mecca of wild life, after three women were arrested for literally streaking down a road, in an hour long car chase, which saw them finally getting arrested by local police.

The bizarre incident began when three naked young women were spotted naked at a car rest stop, and then ignoring attempts to be taken into custody by police officers. This ultimately led to an hour-long chase over 21 miles (33 kilometers) before officers managed to ram their vehicle off the road, finally leading to their subsequent arrest.

Media reports say the trio were initially spotted at a rest stop, in the nude, and applying suntan lotion. When police officers arrived on the scene, the girls said they were "air-drying" after a shower, and proceeded to resist arrest before embarking on their cinematic car chase.

During the course of the chase, the young ladies also drove the wrong way, tried to drive over a trooper and threatened another with a pink and purple metal baseball bat, according to the Highway Patrol.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the driver was later identified as 18-year-old Oasis Shakira McLeod and the passengers as two 19-year-olds, Jeniyah McLeod and Cecilia Eunique Young. All three now face charges that include aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, fleeing to elude, and indecent exposure.
