Three New Species of Snake Discovered at Graveyards and Churches in Ecuador

Scientists have discovered three new species of snakes that had been living underneath the graveyards and churches in Ecuador’s remote town, Andes. The snakes were discovered by a group of researchers from the Khamai foundation, led by Alejandro Arteaga, an Explorers Club Discovery Expedition Grantee. The discoveries are Cryptozoic species, a collective name for small animals that prefer to live in darkness and in an atmosphere of high relative humidity.

Arteaga posted pictures of the newly discovered snake species on his Twitter page with a caption that read, “Meet the new species of ground #snakes we discovered in #Ecuador: 1) Atractus discovery; 2) Atractus zgap; and 3) Atractus michaelsabini.”

According to Khamai Foundation, “The new snakes, which are small, cylindrical, and rather archaic-looking were named in honour of institutions or people supporting the exploration and conservation of remote cloud forests in the tropics.”

The graveyards in the Andes are filled with a fossorial group of snakes called Actractus. Presently, there are 150 known species globally belonging to this group, making it one of the most species-rich snake genus in the world. However, only a few people have seen or even heard about them. This is because these shy snakes are rare and tend to remain hidden most of their lives. However, these new species were found living in crypts.

Atractus Discovery was found hidden beneath a small graveyard in Southeastern Ecuador. Atractus zgap and Atractus michaelsabini were found beside an old church and in a small school.

The study led by Alejandro Arteaga also reported that co-existence between these serpents and humans is hard. Most of their natural habitat has already been destroyed, forcing them to live in spaces used by humans. However, they are likely to be killed on sight if spotted by humans.

“The discovery of these new snakes is only the first step towards a much larger conservation project,” Arteaga said. He thanked the Zoological Society for the Conservation of Species and Populations (ZGAP), after which the second species is named, for helping start the process of establishing a nature reserve in order to protect the ground snakes.

The first snake of the Atractus discovery has been named after the Explorers Club Discovery Expedition Grants initiative, a program promoting scientific discovery for the betterment of humanity and all life on Earth and beyond.

