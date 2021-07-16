Three New York Besties Celebrate Turning 100 Together After Getting Covid-19 Jabs

A trio of real-life Golden Girls turned 100 within a week of each other in June, this year. Longtime friends Ruth Schwartz, Edith ‘Mitzi’ Moscou and Lorraine Pirrello have a special reason to enjoy each other’s company. Newly vaccinated, they together celebrated the remarkable milestone of turning 100 within days of each other in Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The New York City women reunited with members of the family and close friends at a party held on June 8. Born in 1921 in the same month, the three friends can hardly believe the milestone they share. Their century of memories for this day includes the pandemic. They survived the crisis together and hence, feel elated reaching the centennial mark. Loraine, who took up tennis in her mid-60s and played into her late 90s, said, “When we were confined for all those months, it really was horrible, but it was necessary."

Ruth, who turned 100 on June 15, said, “I think I was born under a lucky star. We’ve gone through this together. I’m just thankful I was here to get a vaccine," People Reported.

They have several grandchildren who live in the same building. Ruth is a retired teacher, Lorraine was an opera singer with the Metropolitan Opera and Edith Moscou is an entrepreneur. They raised champagne glasses at a facility they share in the Atria Senior Living community.

People at Atria Senior Living made plans for a week of festivities to mark the tight friendship between the amazing women. Banners and balloons were put up by staff at the Upper West Side facility near Riverside Drive before singing three different renditions of Happy Birthday. A giant cake topped with candles made it to the party which was washed down with champagne. The occasion was rather moving for Loraine as she united with her niece after almost two years.

