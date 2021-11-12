Three Out of Four Adults Think Facebook is Making Society Worse, Says Poll

A CNN poll conducted by SSRS found that three-quarters of adults believe Facebook is making American society worse. A CNN report says that roughly half of Americans, 49%, say they know someone who they think was persuaded to believe in a conspiracy theory because of content on Facebook. “That number is higher among younger Americans: 61% of adults younger than 35 saying they know someone who adopted a conspiracy theory based on Facebook content, compared with just 35% of those age 65 or older," says the report. 55 percent of Democrats and 48 percent of Republicans said that the platform should be regulated more by the government. 1,004 persons took part in the poll that was conducted between November 1 and 4.

However, a larger percentage of people believed that people who use the platform are more at fault than the platform itself. “55% say that the way some people use Facebook is more at fault, with 45% saying it’s more due to the way Facebook itself is run. Among Americans who use Facebook themselves at least several times a month, a 54% majority say that Facebook has suggested posts to them that they found objectionable. Sixty-five percent of regular Facebook users younger than 35 say that they’ve seen objectionable content recommended to them by the site," revealed the poll.

“More broadly, Americans also express little faith in the good intentions of big technology firms, with 38% saying they don’t trust companies such as Google, Facebook or Amazon at all to do what is best for their users, up from 29% in March 2019. Only 34% of Americans say they even somewhat trust big tech companies, a modest downtick from 40% two years ago," the CNN report said.

Facebook’s brand image took a beating after an employee turned whistleblower and said that the platform spreads misinformation and promotes divisive content. Frances Haugen told British and American lawmakers last month that Facebook would fuel more violent unrest worldwide unless it curbed its algorithms which push extreme, divisive content and prey on vulnerable demographics to keep them scrolling. After these revelations, the platform went into damage control mode and launched a rebranding exercise. They have changed the name of Facebook Inc to Meta and announced that a metaverse is in the pipeline.

