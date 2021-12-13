Three Reasons Why Water Bottles Carry Expiry Dates

In the olden days, people wouldn’t leave home without water bottles. But as bottled water entered the market, it made it convenient for people to just step out and buy it from anywhere. Many also thought bottled water would improve their health. With the majority of people choosing bottled water, worldwide consumption grew rapidly and the industry soon became a big business.

But as bottled water changed the world’s drinking habit, many do not know a unique thing about it. Every bottled water sold in the market has an expiry date written on it. It raises several questions — Why does a water bottle have an expiration date? And, past the expiration date of the bottle, does water quality spoil over time?

Let’s get to the answer to this question. There are several reasons for the expiration date written on a sealed water bottle.

The first reason behind the expiration date is government bureaucracy:

As you must be aware that for every packed food and beverage, the manufacturer must mention its expiry date, nutrition value, and list of ingredients. Bottled water also comes in this category, so the mentioned expiration date is for the bottle and not water.

Plastic is porous:

The effect of plastic bottles can be very harmful to water. To reduce the cost of plastic bottles, manufacturers often reduce the quality. Owing to this, the water stored in a plastic bottle can pick bacteria, bad smells, and taste.

Chemical components present in plastic:

Plastic water bottles kept under direct sunlight or hot temperature for a long time can leach plastic chemical components mixed into the water. Some of these chemical components are, biphenyl A, which can increase the risk of various heart diseases, breast cancer, infertility in men, and brain lining damage.

