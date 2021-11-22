Three Tribal Girls in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri Overcome Poverty to Pursue Rugby

Where there is a will, there is a way – this proverb fits right for these three tribal girls from West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri, who fought against all hardships to pursue their dream of representing India in rugby. While several youngsters from the district have already achieved the feat, these girls are on track to make their dream come true. Coming from a tribal family, finance was one of the many hurdles they faced. Their parents work in a tea garden and earn Rs. 200 per day, which is just manageable to feed the family. The fact that their parents could not financially support their dream did not deter the young players. The determination of these girls was backed by the Jungle Crows Foundation, which is a sports and social development organisation that supports and trains youngsters in rugby.

The coach and project manager of Jungle Crows, Roshan Khakha in an interview with ANI revealed that the organisation was started in 2010 with the assistance of a parish priest. He informed that so far dozens of girls have found a place in the national rugby team. Roshan shared how rugby has changed the lifestyle of the youth living in Jalpaiguri, who earlier used to work in the tea plantations or were getting married. “It feels great to see the passion and dedication of the youth of this area,” he said.

The organisation also provides tuitions, classes, and other workshops so that the education of the players is not affected. Talking about why he loves to teach students of Jalpaiguri, Roshan said that the best thing about the area is, the children are very hardworking. Further, the coach mentioned that though they get support from the central government under the Khelo Rugby project, the state government’s support will take the initiative to greater heights.

Several players from the Jungle Crows Foundation have represented the state in national rugby tournaments. One of the national players, Rashmita Orao shared that players have survived and remained committed despite getting only one meal a day. The national rugby player said that poverty did not stop them from playing the sport. “We can make our country proud in the field of sports if we will get adequate support from the government," she added.

