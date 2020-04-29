BUZZ

Three Weeks of Friendship? Donald Trump, White House Unfollow PM Modi on Twitter

PM Modi with US President Donald Trump at Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium. (PTI)

This comes days after the Twitter handle for the White House began following a number of Indian handles, which included that of PM Modi, Indian Embassy in the US, President Ram Kovind and a few others.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 29, 2020, 4:36 PM IST
The official Twitter handle of the President of the United States of America, The White House, and the POTUS himself, Donald Trump, have now unfollowed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.

This comes days after the Twitter handle for the White House began following a number of Indian handles, which included that of PM Modi, Indian Embassy in the US, President Ram Kovind and a few others. The number of accounts followed by the White House had risen to 19 and the Internet was quick to point out the extra love for India.

Now, the number has gone back to 13 and the only handles that the White House is following is that of Trump and a few other handles related to the US administration.

The White House had followed PM Modi and the other Indian handles after urging him to lift the ban on export of hydroxychloroquine, a drug which Trump had repeatedly promoted as a miraculous solution to coronavirus. After Trump's request, Modi had lifted the ban on the drug's export. At present, India is one of the largest manufacturers of HCQ.

Following this, Trump had tweeted saying, "Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends..." and that Modi's help during the covid-19 crisis will not be forgotten.

However, it is now not clear as to why the White House unfollowed the Indian Prime Minister on Twitter and if the move can be seen as a reflection of bitter relations between India and America.

