Three Women Caught Shoplifting Baby Stroller After One of Them Forgets Own Child in Store

Three women who stole a baby stroller from a store in United States were busted for the theft after one of them left behind her own child.

CCTV footage shows the trio walk into the Bambi Baby story in Middletown, New Jersey, with their kids and stealing the stroller by distracting the employees.

One of the women attempts to fold a stroller for a few minutes before finally taking it out of the store— but without the child she came in with.

The store owner, Enelio Ortega, told CBS2 that one of the shoplifters came back for the child after almost six minutes of the theft.

“What I take major offense to is the children. Don’t do that with your children,” Ortega said.

“If you need to steal for a living, that’s a personal problem, that’s a personal issue. But when you bring children that have no idea what’s going on, that affected me. That’s why I’m sharing [the video] as much as possible.”

The store manager said he was “devastated that someone would leave their child in a store to worry more about stealing a stroller.”

Ortega said he was surprised that the women who are from England had stolen an English stroller that actually would’ve been much cheaper outside America.

He also said that the stroller that had been stolen cost $300 while another one beside it was priced at $1000. While the police have arrested two of the women, 23-year-old Maryann Cash and 20-year-old Nan McCarthy, the third one is still at large.

