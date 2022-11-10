Three-year-old Rope-Swings From Mountain in 'Daring' Video, Internet Cheers Her on

Parenting comes with a lot of responsibilities. You always have to be alert with the kid around and ensure that they don’t injure themselves in any way. Parents warn their young children against jumping or running on hard surfaces or in unsafe areas. However, this couple is defying such expectations. Mike and Janelle Smiley are professional mountaineers and have a three-year-old daughter named Sayla, who often accompanies them on their excursions. The couple recently posted a video of their little daughter enjoying rope swinging and having fun in the mountains.

In the video, the young kid is seen tucked away with safety precautions as she rope-swings. On the other hand, her father can be seen on the mountaintop trying to get a hold of his daughter but does not manage to. While many may be worried, the little girl seems to be enjoying the adventure as she is seen laughing as she swings from the mountain.

“Our 3.5-year-old daughter, Sayla, taking rope swinging to a new level. She couldn’t get enough, it was amazing. Highlight of the trip so far,” read the caption posted with the video.

Watch the video below:

The parents, however, cautioned about the risk of trying the swing and wrote that it wasn't for everyone. In the caption, they added that it was risky when done poorly but absolutely safe when done right.

On seeing this video, social media users were left absolutely stunned. One of the users wrote, “This kid will grow with culture, education, tons of stories and life skills. Can’t say the same for the majority of kids today on their iPad all day from the safety of their couch”. Another user wrote, “This is amazing, and your daughter is incredibly lucky to have parents like you”. Sharing their excitement, a third user wrote, “OMG!!! I want to see more of her happy fearlessness!!!!”

“Go Sayla! This is awesome,” read one of the comments.

The video has raked up nearly 40 million views so far.

