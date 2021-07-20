Three-year-old’s Beautiful Rendition of ‘Cover Me In Sushine’ Goes Viral

Cover Me in Sunshine, the song from Pink and her daughter Willow Sage Hart has become very popular nowadays. The Instagram and Tik Tok users must have hear it very frequently. A three-year-old gave an adorable performance on this song which recently went viral on social media. The clip of the little girl singing and dancing to the song has crossed 10 million views. The girls’ name is Lila and the video was posted by her mother Ece a nutrition and health coach on her Instagram handle some days ago.

The little one is looking nothing less than a princess wearing a stripped long sweater with white socks and white shoes and her hair tied in two ponytails. The caption of the post is a quote from Bob Marley which says not to worry about anything because even the smallest of things will be alright. The comment section of the video went gaga over the cuteness of the little girl. While one comment read “Oh my heart”, the other said “So cute”. Someone also asked the pretty little girl to sing one more songwriting “Hey Lila, will you sing cupcake song for us?”.

The video has the capacity to put anyone in a good mood. Lila’s mother keeps posting reels and videos of her daughter. The last post shared on her Instagram handle is also a funny video of her daughter Lila with her daddy. The little girl is sneaking out of her daddy’s extra-large blue hoody with unicorns printed on it. The caption of the post reads “Morning greetings from my favourite humans while I get ready. Reminiscent of Austin Powers giving birth to Mini Me in Gold member”. With a funny sound playing in the background the daddy-daughter duo is giving major goals.

Thanks to social media everyone got to see this little one giving such a beautiful message in this tough time. Ece’s Instagram account is the place for anyone who wishes to see more of this cuteness.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here