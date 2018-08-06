English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Three's a Crowd: Woman Leaves With Third Man After Her Two 'Husbands' Fight on Highway
This woman in Bengaluru had two 'husbands' fight over her - only to walk away with a third man.
This woman in Bengaluru had two 'husbands' fight over her - only to walk away with a third man.
Loading...
One husband may seem one too many for some, while this woman probably has five too many. According to a Times of India article, a woman in Bengaluru has had quite a few husbands in her lifetime.
According to the TOI report, the woman, identified as Shashikala, has been married thrice before. But recently, she has been living with a man named Chikkabidarukallu Murthy, who is married and has two children.
It was after another man, Siddaraju proposed to marry her, that she moved in with him.
On Saturday, Shashikala and Siddaraju were standing at a bus stop when Murthy came and started attacking him, according to police reports.
While passersby tried to stop them, their attempts were mostly futile. For motorists, the scene was a bizzare one - on the Bengaluru-Nelamangala in broad daylight, two men fighting for a woman in the vicinity.
But this wasn't the most unusual thing that happened. When cops arrested the two men on the highway, the woman denied being married to either of them.
Instead, she walked away with a third man, who she claims was her friend.
The woman even said, "Both are my friends and are jealous of each other."
We are very confused!
Also Watch
According to the TOI report, the woman, identified as Shashikala, has been married thrice before. But recently, she has been living with a man named Chikkabidarukallu Murthy, who is married and has two children.
It was after another man, Siddaraju proposed to marry her, that she moved in with him.
On Saturday, Shashikala and Siddaraju were standing at a bus stop when Murthy came and started attacking him, according to police reports.
While passersby tried to stop them, their attempts were mostly futile. For motorists, the scene was a bizzare one - on the Bengaluru-Nelamangala in broad daylight, two men fighting for a woman in the vicinity.
But this wasn't the most unusual thing that happened. When cops arrested the two men on the highway, the woman denied being married to either of them.
Instead, she walked away with a third man, who she claims was her friend.
The woman even said, "Both are my friends and are jealous of each other."
We are very confused!
Also Watch
-
Friendship Day: How My Dog Made Me An Entrepreneur
-
Saturday 04 August , 2018
Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Is Delhi Okay With Homosexuality?
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
Watch: The News That Wasn’t With Cyrus Broacha
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Friendship Day: How My Dog Made Me An Entrepreneur
Saturday 04 August , 2018 Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship
Friday 03 August , 2018 Is Delhi Okay With Homosexuality?
Wednesday 01 August , 2018 Watch: The News That Wasn’t With Cyrus Broacha
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- World Class Indian Compound Archery Team Will Taste Success, Says Sergio Pagni
- Nobody Objected When I Was Abused and My Car Window Was Smashed, Says Actor Rupali Ganguly
- Loveratri Trailer: Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain Play Total Strangers in Love
- Final Season of Chef Anthony Bourdain's Show to Air Later This Year
- India-Bound All-New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid with 32 Kmpl Mileage Spotted
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...