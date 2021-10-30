Thrift is the New Black: Indian Millennials on Instagram are Breaking the 'Second-hand' Stereotypes

It’s 2021, the planet is dying and SHEIN is officially cancelled. Every October 31st, the world celebrates World Thrift Day, sometimes also known as World Savings Day. First introduced in 1924 at the first International Thrift Congress held in Milan, Italy. The day was marked across the globe to encourage the idea of saving money and restore the public’s confidence in banks. The day was established in 1925 during the 1st International Savings Bank Congress (World Society of Savings Banks). As people were not sure about saving after the First World War, the idea was to make people aware of the significance of saving money. The savings banks operated with the support of schools, offices, women’s associations and sports to foster savings. The day gained prominence post the Second World War looking at the evolution of the world in taking good care of resources. That notion, of saving for resources has stuck - and thrifting in modern day, as we know it, is different from what it was aimed for. Today, thrifting online means buying things at cheaper prices than what stores sell them from, especially when it comes to second-hand items.

But in India, where hand-me-downs are the only acceptable ‘second-hand’ items, the stereotyping of buying something which is ‘already used’ has played a huge barrier in thrift shops existing. Only in the last few years, have thrift shops, especially ones online that don’t require a physical store to do business, have come up. News18 spoke to two owners and curators of two Indian Instagram thrift stores, who started their businesses a year ago on how they’ve navigated the complexities of the pre-loved space in a pandemic year.

For 29-year-old Karma Yishey Lanzom and 24-year-old Tashi Lhaden from Sikkim, who own Bhumo’s Closet, it started from expanding a practice they started a long time ago. “We have always been fond of thrifting since our college days," they tell News18 in an interview. “80% of our closet during those days and, perhaps still today is filled with clothes that have been thrifted."

“When you thrift, you find crazy, unique pieces, pieces from international brands that one can’t find easily among fast fashion companies — and wanting others to also have these experiences actually gave us the idea to start a thrift store online," Lanzom told News18. While they started by selling their own clothes receive a lot of love online, it has now grown from a small side-job to their full-time job at present. “We did not anticipate this in the beginning, but after looking at all the positive reviews we’ve received online & offline and the number of sales that we’ve reached, we’ve opted to go full time for it," they share. “We make a decent income out of it, enough to become financially independent. We use the income firstly to restock the products, pay the transportation and customs fees for our products, purchase packaging bags and other things that goes into running a small business online. The rest of the money goes into our savings for our future needs." They add that their families were very supportive of them - and even help in sourcing the materials with them now.

As the pandemic kept people indoors, online thrifting fashion in India gained its popularity in the last year itself. itself. Since people were not really allowed to gather and travel to malls etc, thrifting online on Instagram really got easy and seemed to be a safer option. But buying online from small businesses also came with its own unique set of problems: No cash on delivery. But the harsh space between customer-buyer trust has been countered by the duo by “often accept returns/ re selling if the customer isn’t satisfied with her/ his product." Bhumo’s closet currently has over 20,000 followers.

For Mona Vaidya, a 21-year-old who runs URareVintage on Instagram, it started as a side-business during her last year of college, it has now evolved into a full-time job. “I wanted women to feel confident in what they wore, and it didn’t have to come with a huge price tag," Vaidya tells News18 explaining why her shop’s prices are usually at a minimal rate, mostly under Rs 1000. For Vaidya, what started with selling just three clothes - and having them sold out in a day, has now turned into a full-time day job. Vaidya explains that unlike fast fashion which gives you every possible style you want, “thrift stores have a cream crowd. They know what they want and they get it."

Vaidya’s most fond memory of thrifting is her first curated dress. “The customer who had bought it fell in love with it and she kept gushing about it. That feeling of how you can make someone else happy just by doing what you do, that feeling stays forever." From sourcing, product photography, ironing, dry cleaning, the process of trading and shipping, Vaidya handles everything herself. “The thing I love the most about it is when I make a sale, everything feels worth it after that. That feeling of when someone chooses to buy what you chose for them is what makes it all rewarding."

For both businesses, however, traversing Indian mentality has been a challenge. “People often belittle thrifting, and term it as “JB” in local dialect, which denotes the usage of second hand clothes. We had to encounter once or twice where a person has opposed and looked down upon our business online," shares Lhaden and Lanzom. But the response from customers, has managed to tide over the negative naysayers for the duo.

“I’ve faced a lot of hand slaps from my close ones for selling clothes in cheap and the word thrifting has a stigma over it, but guess where my thrift community is at now?" says Vaidya.

From two small businesses which started last year, countering fast-fashion with fashion giants in India may have been competition - but they traversed it easily as India’s thrifting community is currently growing - and these business owners are only getting started.

