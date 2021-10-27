‘Thrift Is The New Cool’: How Thrifting Saves Money And Environment

As the world becomes more connected, fast-paced, and technologically laden, the consequences entailed by these advancements are administering a big dent on the ecosystem, which, with time, could turn into a full-fledged catastrophe. Carbon-emitting activities have exponentially increased as our civilization becomes more modern.

As we became more fast-paced, the fashion industry, which seems to be the lesser-evil, but is absolutely not, went under a drastic shift and birthed the concept of fast fashion -a concept that compels the consumers to buy more, wear more, and discard more. Fast fashion, according to reports, is a greater carbon-emitter than the entire airline and shipping industry combined. In addition, the fast fashion industry is a dark mine containing multiple instances of human rights violation and exploitation. However, counter-measures always exist. All we need is to keep a close eye on such measures.

Thrifting is gradually becoming an element defining the cool quotient on social media. What was once a tabooed activity, especially in the Indian demography, is now gaining attention, largely from the youth of the country. Buying second-hand clothes have wide and positive implications on the environment. Let’s take a look at these benefits through the lens of Three Rs:

Reduce

By thrifting for clothes and other accessories, a person breaks the vicious cycle that the fast-fashion industry creates. In this cycle, clothes go out of fashion very quickly, and to stay with the pace, people jump onto the latest clothing, discarding their still-usable clothes. By sourcing your apparel from a thrift shop, you are reducing the flux of contaminants into the environment.

Reuse

Thrift shops are an exchange platform where you can not only source clothes that are in good condition but can also contribute to the stock. Purchasing and donating second-hand apparel can prove to be an antidote to the toxins of the fast fashion industry.

Recycle

Boiling down to the last ‘R,’ Thrifting is analogous to recycling since the life of a clothing material automatically increases once it enters the Thrift cycle. In case the hand-me-downs get weary over time, they can always be of use for cleaning purposes. While reducing the amount of clothing in circulation, thrifting takes the load of fast fashion-induced issues off the environment and saves textiles from ending up in a landfill.

Indian culture used to perceive using second-hand clothes as a sign of lack of resources. However, with the help of social media, this concept is being redefined. Fortunately, ‘Thrifting is the new cool’ is gaining friction among the populace.

Keywords: Thrifting, Clothes, Environment, Benefits, Second-hand, Carbon-emission

