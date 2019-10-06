Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Watch: Thrilled Flight Crew Take Selfies with K Sivan, Passengers Cheer

The 90-second clip goes on to depict the attendants first recognising Sivan and then clustering around him for photos while passengers cheered.

News18.com

October 6, 2019, 8:56 AM IST

K Sivan | Image credit: Twitter

K Sivan became a household name when the entire nation waited with bated breath with him for India's first soft landing on the moon. While 'Vikram' may not have landed the way the ISRO chief had planned, Sivan sure seems to have landed right in into popularity.

The chief of the Indian Space and Research Organisation that was behind India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 was recently seen taking selfies with the crew of a flight he had boarded. In a video that recently surfaced on Twitter, Sivan was seen clicking selfies and shaking hands with the crew in an Indigo flight.

The 90-second clip goes on to depict the attendants first recognising Sivan and then clustering around him for photos. Other passengers in the flight also cheered repeatedly for the ISRO chief.

The Twitter user who shared the video wrote, "Great to see a non-movie, non-cricket personality being recognized."

As joy turned to despair when ISRO lost contact with the lander at the nick of time, images of Sivan being comforted by PM Narendra Modi went viral. "There is no need to get disappointed because it is not a small achievement. The country is proud of you," Modi said in his address to the scientists and students in Bengaluru.

