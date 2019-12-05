'Thrilled' Woman Makes Her 17 Pets Pose Together for a 'Little Family Photo'

Pets are wonderful friends of humans and recently a woman did something next to impossible by getting not two or three but a whopping 17 of her pets including cats and dog in one frame, posing for the camera.

According to a report by Daily Mail, 30-year-old Kathy Smith from Corwen, Wales got 17 of her furry friends to sit still on a couch looking at the camera. The picture shows eight dogs and nine cats, some standing while others sitting, posing for the adorable family picture.

In the image, one can see a cat sitting resting her back on a white coloured dog on the right of the frame, while seven other felines are seen sitting in different poses on the back rest of the sofa.

The report said that Kathy managed to click the picture after bribing her pets with treats.

Kathy said that she has been trying to get all her pets in one frame for a very long time but failed in her earlier attempts as some of them were always going out of frame.

Kathy further said that it was easy for her to make her pet dogs sit for treat but it was a daunting task to get her cats come together and sit steady for the picture.

For the picture, Kathy, who rescues and cares for animals and pets, initially called her eight canines - Ruby, Ben, Max, Sheba, Teddy, Rio, Storm and Mishka - and asked them to ‘sit’ while holding treats. She then called in her nine felines and quickly rushed to pick her camera and managed to click all her 17 pets in one frame.

"I was so thrilled when I realised I'd captured this shot. It's like a little family photo. I love all of my pets so much so I was really happy when I managed to get them all posing together - despite it not being easy to do,” Kathy was quoted as saying.

Apart from the 17 cats and dogs that were captured in a single frame, Kathy also has four budgies, several fish, as well as a baby hedgehog that she takes care of, the report revealed

