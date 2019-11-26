Through 'Revenge Meatloaf' Gay Son Blasts His 'Homophobic' Mom's Secret Recipe Online

Earlier this month, a recipe found its way to Reddit, where the user explained the story behind the revenge meatloaf.

According to the Reddit user, the recipe belonged to his mum who was extremely secretive about it and did not want anyone else top find the recipe behind her meatloaf. So why did the 'secret recipe' make its way onto social media for millions to view?

Turns out the Reddit's users mum was "super homophobic and abusive" to him when he came out to her as gay. Thus, the 'revenge loaf'.

The post soon went viral with people commenting on the absence of breadcrumbs or the fact that they "appreciate a good revenge loaf".

The fame of the revenge meatloaf really skyrocketed when author Amrjorie Ingall tweeted about it, writing, "Last night my LGBT kid told me about Revenge Meatloaf and tonight I made Revenge Meatloaf," along with the original post.

Last night my LGBT kid told me about Revenge Meatloaf and tonight I made Revenge Meatloaf. pic.twitter.com/R5ZfT217gj — Marjorie Ingall (@MarjorieIngall) November 23, 2019

Needless to say, everyone had their opinions and views on the revenge meatloaf. While some wrote that the revenge meatloaf looks "super, SUPER good," another posted that even if they "hate meatloaf" the person would cook it for the family, "to support this person’s vendetta." Some were even shocked at the amount of meat being used in the loaf. While one person posted, "Retweeting even though I’m a vegetarian because this is too good."

Here's what they wrote:

This revenge meatloaf looks super, SUPER good. Maybe with a side of self-care mashed potatoes and healing growth peas. — Lily Burana 🗽 (@lilyburana) November 23, 2019

I hate meatloaf (my mom’s was not my favorite and yielded a never ending supply of leftovers), but I may cook this for my family to support this person’s vendetta. — Amanda (@bookadoration) November 23, 2019

Did you seriously use that much meat?? — xtraslky (@xtraslky) November 23, 2019

Retweeting even though I’m a vegetarian because this is too good. — J. D. Blood (@49JDBlood) November 23, 2019

And one person even asked if she had leftovers, because naturally, "revenge meatloaf is a dish best served cold."

Hope you have leftovers because I hear revenge meatloaf is a dish best served cold — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) November 23, 2019

