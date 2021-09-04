Throw Objects, Solve Puzzles, Escape Closed Rooms: What Makes Octopuses So Smart?

Octopuses can throw objects at others, solve puzzles and escape closed rooms, but what makes them so smart? In a recent study, scientists have found that octopuses can target and throw objects at other individuals correctly, hitting their targets about 33% of the time. For example, if a female octopus feels harassed by a male octopus, she will launch targeted projectiles — debris, silt or similar throwable stuff — using her tentacles to chase them off. Scientists were already aware of octopuses’ ability to throw stuff but their ability to do targeted throwing was previously unknown. The ability to target and throw is not very common in non-human animals and is usually considered as a unique quality of humans or primates similar to homo sapiens — such as chimpanzees and monkeys.

However, this newly found behaviour of octopuses is far from the most fascinating one. In many experiments, these clever cephalopods have demonstrated an awe-inspiring ability to escape from closed jars and rooms filled with challenges. Interestingly, when octopuses, who are anti-social and often do not refrain from eating each other — were given the recreational drug MDMA or ecstasy, they became surprisingly friendly, just like humans, and sought to cuddle.

Scientists have no doubt about octopuses’ intelligence as their many abilities have been experimentally proven — such as the ability to solve puzzles, learn through observation and even use tools. Turns out, octopuses are a lot smarter than we expect of animals that did not share our branch of evolution. Octopuses have separated from humans on the tree of life some 1.2 billion years ago, when the evolutionary path of vertebrates — from which humans evolved — detached from molluscs, who do not have a spine.

Despite octopuses evolved entirely separate from humans and other vertebrates, they have the largest brain-to-body ratio among invertebrates, which is similar to many smart vertebrates. Not only that, their complex nervous system has about as many neurons as that of a dog.

However, their separate evolution does have a special outcome. The biological structure of their nervous system is completely different from ours. Unlike human and other intelligent animals’ nervous systems — whose neurons are centralised in the brain — over 500 million neurons of octopuses are spread out across their body in interconnected ganglia — neurons connected with synapses.

The central brain in their mantle — the central part of their body — has only 10% of the total neurons while their two big optical lobes contain 30% of their neurons. 60% per cent of their neurons are in found tentacles or limbs. This peculiar distribution of their neurons gives rise to interesting behaviour. Their limbs can make decisions of their own and act even when they are severed from the head — the central brain. Essentially, each arm of an octopus can think for itself. Pair their lack of bones and flexibility with that and no movement is impossible for octopuses.

