2-min read

Thugs of Hindostan May Be Dull for Audiences, But the Memes it Inspired are Gold

Savagery level 101.

News18.com

Updated:November 9, 2018, 9:59 AM IST
Image credits: @Deepvalesha1 / Twitter | Sony
Touted as one of the biggest releases of 2018 and boasting an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Thugs of Hindostan has opened to largely negative reviews.

"Thugs of Hindostan is a joyless slog in the guise of a movie. Not every film needs to be uplifting, inspiring, or even fun. But watching a movie shouldn’t feel like you’re serving a jail term either," film critic Rajeev Masand said in his review.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, and released during Diwali week, the movie was slated to accumulate 50 crores on the first day of its release, implying that even if the critics have panned the movie, the audience could save the big-budget sinking ship, right?

Turns out, the desi janta has left the theatres equally disappointed and this is how they reacted after (and before) watching the much-awaited epic-adventure movie.























































