Thugs of Hindostan May Be Dull for Audiences, But the Memes it Inspired are Gold

Yashraj casting Aamir and Amitabh in a movie and yet making crap. #ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/DFjiyQo6p0 — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) November 8, 2018

When you have booked the tickets for #THUGSOFHINDOSTAN in advance and now you're reading the reviews on Twitter pic.twitter.com/OmMFzRuNKe — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) November 8, 2018

Swimming pool me Bani hai movie lagta 😂 3rd class movie aur 3rd class vfx .

0 stars ?

😭😭😂😂#ThugsOfHindostan #ThugsOfHindostanReview pic.twitter.com/KJj8eIu7Hs — SHAH RUKH KHAN (@IamSRKzFanBoy) November 8, 2018

* Audience in theatres after watching first 15 mins of #ThugsofHindostan * pic.twitter.com/WQEvvWGa8q — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) November 8, 2018

After watching #ThugsOfHindostan the government has decided to unban Saridon. — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) November 8, 2018

People asking for Refund from the theatre owners after the initial reviews : #ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/uvczU7WN8a — Abhishek kumar (@mpbsvs) November 8, 2018

#ThugsOfHindostan



No doubt Aamir Khan is a perfectionist, ruins Pirates of caribbean perfectly. — Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) November 8, 2018

When you book tickets of #ThugsOfHindostan for evening Show ! 😐 pic.twitter.com/Rjstx7nWny — Name cannot be blank (@LadkaSarcastic) November 8, 2018

People coming out of movie theater after watching #ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/AOEvL0qyY2 — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) November 8, 2018

#ThugsOfHindostan

When you come out after watching Thugs of Hindostan!!



pic.twitter.com/Qrjn2odKPq — #HowFootballSavedHumans (@Asad00635360) November 8, 2018

Her is my #ThugsOfHindostan review.



First half : total mess



Second half : chair was comfortable, AC was optimum and blanket was really soft. I slept very well. — Froooood (@newshungree) November 8, 2018

That public reaction when you come out from theatre after watching #ThugsOfHindostan 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ejsshvSKGL — Deep Valesha (@Deepvalesha1) November 8, 2018