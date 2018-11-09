Thugs of Hindostan May Be Dull for Audiences, But the Memes it Inspired are Gold
Savagery level 101.
Image credits: @Deepvalesha1 / Twitter | Sony
"Thugs of Hindostan is a joyless slog in the guise of a movie. Not every film needs to be uplifting, inspiring, or even fun. But watching a movie shouldn’t feel like you’re serving a jail term either," film critic Rajeev Masand said in his review.
Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, and released during Diwali week, the movie was slated to accumulate 50 crores on the first day of its release, implying that even if the critics have panned the movie, the audience could save the big-budget sinking ship, right?
Turns out, the desi janta has left the theatres equally disappointed and this is how they reacted after (and before) watching the much-awaited epic-adventure movie.
Yashraj casting Aamir and Amitabh in a movie and yet making crap. #ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/DFjiyQo6p0— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) November 8, 2018
When you have booked the tickets for #THUGSOFHINDOSTAN in advance and now you're reading the reviews on Twitter pic.twitter.com/OmMFzRuNKe— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) November 8, 2018
Swimming pool me Bani hai movie lagta 😂 3rd class movie aur 3rd class vfx .— SHAH RUKH KHAN (@IamSRKzFanBoy) November 8, 2018
0 stars ?
😭😭😂😂#ThugsOfHindostan #ThugsOfHindostanReview pic.twitter.com/KJj8eIu7Hs
Audience after watching #ThugsOfHindostan for 20 minutes pic.twitter.com/RCkMaEZd7T— Burning Dezire. (@iam_za1d) November 8, 2018
Me During Interval.#ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/2CQ0DS29Ot— R E B E L (@Gadhvilaxman) November 8, 2018
* Audience in theatres after watching first 15 mins of #ThugsofHindostan * pic.twitter.com/WQEvvWGa8q— R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) November 8, 2018
After watching #ThugsOfHindostan the government has decided to unban Saridon.— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) November 8, 2018
People asking for Refund from the theatre owners after the initial reviews : #ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/uvczU7WN8a— Abhishek kumar (@mpbsvs) November 8, 2018
#ThugsOfHindostan— Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) November 8, 2018
No doubt Aamir Khan is a perfectionist, ruins Pirates of caribbean perfectly.
Audience reaction while watching #ThugsOfHindostan in theatres😁 #ThugsOfHindustan pic.twitter.com/794Vq8kOKu— Deep Valesha (@Deepvalesha1) November 8, 2018
When you book tickets of #ThugsOfHindostan for evening Show ! 😐 pic.twitter.com/Rjstx7nWny— Name cannot be blank (@LadkaSarcastic) November 8, 2018
Security guard to Audience in Interval...#ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/qvVF52Myv1— Deep Valesha (@Deepvalesha1) November 8, 2018
People coming out of movie theater after watching #ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/AOEvL0qyY2— PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) November 8, 2018
#ThugsOfHindostan— #HowFootballSavedHumans (@Asad00635360) November 8, 2018
When you come out after watching Thugs of Hindostan!!
pic.twitter.com/Qrjn2odKPq
Her is my #ThugsOfHindostan review.— Froooood (@newshungree) November 8, 2018
First half : total mess
Second half : chair was comfortable, AC was optimum and blanket was really soft. I slept very well.
Delhi's Air Quality: I am unbearable#ThugsOfHindostan : pic.twitter.com/BV3MnCXMLg— InGenious (@Bees_Kut) November 8, 2018
#ThugsOfHindostan Review. pic.twitter.com/xliGFvKK9w— East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) November 8, 2018
That public reaction when you come out from theatre after watching #ThugsOfHindostan 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ejsshvSKGL— Deep Valesha (@Deepvalesha1) November 8, 2018
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mohammad Kaif Joins Delhi Daredevils as Assistant Coach
- Novel Tactile Artificial Sensor Mimics Human Sense of Touch
- From Ranbir-Alia to Varun-Natasha, Here’s How Your favourite Stars Celebrated Diwali
- Delhi Pollution - All the Electric-Hybrid Cars You Can Buy in India: Mahindra, Tata and More
- A Journey Through Praveen Jain's Lenses: Risking Life in Hashimpura to Finding the Most Photogenic PM