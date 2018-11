Thugs of Hindostan May Be Dull for Audiences, But the Memes it Inspired are Gold

Yashraj casting Aamir and Amitabh in a movie and yet making crap. #ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/DFjiyQo6p0 — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) November 8, 2018

When you have booked the tickets for #THUGSOFHINDOSTAN in advance and now you're reading the reviews on Twitter pic.twitter.com/OmMFzRuNKe — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) November 8, 2018

Swimming pool me Bani hai movie lagta 😂 3rd class movie aur 3rd class vfx .

0 stars ?

😭😭😂😂#ThugsOfHindostan #ThugsOfHindostanReview pic.twitter.com/KJj8eIu7Hs — SHAH RUKH KHAN (@IamSRKzFanBoy) November 8, 2018

* Audience in theatres after watching first 15 mins of #ThugsofHindostan * pic.twitter.com/WQEvvWGa8q — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) November 8, 2018

After watching #ThugsOfHindostan the government has decided to unban Saridon. — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) November 8, 2018

People asking for Refund from the theatre owners after the initial reviews : #ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/uvczU7WN8a — Abhishek kumar (@mpbsvs) November 8, 2018

#ThugsOfHindostan



No doubt Aamir Khan is a perfectionist, ruins Pirates of caribbean perfectly. — Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) November 8, 2018

When you book tickets of #ThugsOfHindostan for evening Show ! 😐 pic.twitter.com/Rjstx7nWny — Name cannot be blank (@LadkaSarcastic) November 8, 2018

People coming out of movie theater after watching #ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/AOEvL0qyY2 — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) November 8, 2018

#ThugsOfHindostan

When you come out after watching Thugs of Hindostan!!



pic.twitter.com/Qrjn2odKPq — #HowFootballSavedHumans (@Asad00635360) November 8, 2018

Her is my #ThugsOfHindostan review.



First half : total mess



Second half : chair was comfortable, AC was optimum and blanket was really soft. I slept very well. — Froooood (@newshungree) November 8, 2018

That public reaction when you come out from theatre after watching #ThugsOfHindostan 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ejsshvSKGL — Deep Valesha (@Deepvalesha1) November 8, 2018

Touted as one of the biggest releases of 2018 and boasting an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Thugs of Hindostan has opened to largely negative reviews."Thugs of Hindostan is a joyless slog in the guise of a movie. Not every film needs to be uplifting, inspiring, or even fun. But watching a movie shouldn’t feel like you’re serving a jail term either," film critic Rajeev Masand said in his review Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, and released during Diwali week, the movie was slated to accumulate 50 crores on the first day of its release, implying that even if the critics have panned the movie, the audience could save the big-budget sinking ship, right?Turns out, the desi janta has left the theatres equally disappointed and this is how they reacted after (and before) watching the much-awaited epic-adventure movie.