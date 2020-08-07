What is Tick-Borne Virus? Know About the Parasitic Disease That Has Infected 60 in China

From a deadly pandemic to massive explosions, we thought we have seen it all already.

A new strain of the virus has been reported to have infected more than 37 people in East China’s Jiangsu Province and 23 people in Anhui province, claiming seven lives so far.

Surprisingly, SFTS Virus is not a new virus like the SARS-CoV-2. The pathogen of the virus was first isolated in 2011 and it belongs to the category of Bunyavirus. SFTS Virus leads to causing a tick-borne infectious disease also known as Severe Fever with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome.

SFTS Virus is a novel phlebovirus.

The common clinical symptoms of SFTS include fever, thrombocytopenia (low platelet count), leukocytopenia (low white blood cell count) and gastrointestinal symptoms. It can be accompanied by several other symptoms, which include muscular symptoms, neurological abnormalities and coagulopathy.

SFTS is said to be transmitted to humans by Haemaphysalis longicornis, an Asian tick. While humans are considered to be accidental hosts of the virus, there has been no proof to establish that they play a role in the life cycle of the SFTS virus.

SFTS disease has been usually reported to have spread in rural areas during the months from March to November. The majority of the cases are reported to have been found in the months of April to July. Till now, the virus has been traced in parts of China, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam and Taiwan.