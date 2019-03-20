English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Tidying Up With Ratatouille’: Viral Video Shows Mouse Sorting Tools in Workspace
Move over Marie Kondo, you might just have a new mousy rival. Literally.
Move over Marie Kondo, you might just have a new mousy rival. Literally.
The world may still be fawning over Marie Kondo and her 'Tidying Up' but the Japanese consultant may soon be dethroned by a competitor that just happens to be a mouse.
A retired technician, Stephen Mckears, noticed things being out of place in his shed in Severn Beach, South Gloucester in the UK at night. The objects that moved around were specifically limited to his work tools.
Mckears first spotted that plastic clips were being placed in an ice cream tub - which he uses to feed the birds - but over time he realized that there were other objects piling up.
Every night, for a month, McKears found large screws, plastic leads, nuts, and bolts all neatly filed away. Fearing he was losing his sanity, he went back to shed at night to spread the objects, only to find them cleaned up the next morning.
"One day I emptied the tub out and spread the contents on the side - and the next day they were all back in again. I thought I was going mad," he said in an interview.
The heaviest things that were moved was the plastic attachment at the end of a hose pipe, and the chain of an electric drill.
Finally fearing it was a ghost or something else, he roped in his neighbour to help him figure out who or what was moving the objects. After they set up a camera, they finally discovered the Marie Kondo that had been invading their shed - a small white mouse.
The footage shows a small mouse moving the objects and tidying up the workspace.
And turns out, the discovery hasn't stopped the mouse, as it is still continuing to 'tidy up' the shed.
Twitter is just glad that a 'Remy' version of Marie Kondo exists.
This house proud mouse was caught red handed (or pawed) keeping a shed in Gloucestershire squeaky clean— ITV News (@itvnews) March 19, 2019
Read more: https://t.co/HG12PALb1Q pic.twitter.com/LrbCK8DrwR
OMG I LOVE THIS MOUSE!! This is a very special mouse and I want no harm to come to him ever. https://t.co/06HYuNx6QJ— Hannah Al-Othman (@HannahAlOthman) March 19, 2019
This is adorable. What baffles me is, why is it doing it?— Helen A. (@Helenus_) March 19, 2019
Pensioner left baffled as to who was tidying his garden shed at night is stunned to discover the culprit was a mouse https://t.co/e4kIm8lf2b pic.twitter.com/dQnQR9OHeP
Seriously, this is the kind of thing that only happens in fairytales. Pure joy. https://t.co/a6bo1Omsuw— Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) March 19, 2019
