Tiffin Aaw: Meet the Kashmiri Couple Delivering Home-cooked Food to Covid Patients' Doorsteps

Srinagar: A Srinagar-based young couple has started a “food for Kashmir” campaign to help those in need amid the coronavirus crisis. The couple is providing homemade food at the doorsteps of covid infected families, doctors and paramedics. Rayees Ahmed Dar and his wife Nida Rehman had started a free home delivery services “Tiffin Aaw” last year during the pandemic. During the second wave of pandemic, the couple along with their staff got proper training of covid management from authorities. The couple is now catering to the food needs of several covid-infected patients and doctors across hospitals in Srinagar.

(Meals being prepared by Tiffin Aaw)

“We get distress calls from families where all the members have been infected with Covid and they are not able to cook themselves," Dar tells News18. “Covid patients, doctors and paramedics crave for homemade food which we provide them at their doorsteps," he adds.

Since the second wave of the pandemic, ‘Tiffin Aaw’ has been getting more than 100 delivery orders per day from different hospitals and families. The cooking team ensures that the food is fully hygienic and without any preservatives. People in large numbers sponsor meals for others particularly for families where each member has been infected with covid and have no one to cook for them.

(Food being delivered by Tiffin Aaw)

Nida Rehman says that they started the campaign with the aim to help people during the pandemic. “We don’t ask for any payments but if someone pays we don’t refuse it," Rehman tells News18. “This campaign needs full public support. We want more people to sponsor meals for covid 19 patients," she adds.

A paramedic who on daily basis orders his food from this couple swears by their services. “It’s difficult for us to have homemade and hygienic food in the hospitals during our duty ours. So we order it from Tiffin Aaw," he tells News18. According to the medical professional, the couple’s service is “quick and reliable".

Both Rayees and Nida hope to reach out to maximum people in distress during this pandemic. The service is currently available in district Srinagar only but the couple hopes to extend it to other districts as well.

