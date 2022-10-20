Tiger Attacks Farmer, Leaves His Half-Eaten Body at Dudhwa National Park

The body of a farmer, mutilated by a leopard, was found in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur. The spot, in the district’s Gola area, where the farmer’s body was discovered, comes under the social forestry zone and is about 30 kilometres from the forests of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR), reported TOI. The farmer, Ramakant, had left to attend to his farm but did not return home. His family set out to search for him when they discovered the body. It was believed to be eaten by a wild animal that likely attacked and killed him.

The Forest Officer, Anil Kumar Chauhan helped the villagers in their search. They were able to spot some animal footprints around the spot where the body was found.

However, this is not the first incident that has taken place in this area. Three people have died in similar wild animal attacks, since August 13. With a rise in such incidents, the forest department has cautioned the locals against going into the field in dark and keeping the children indoors.

In a similar incident reported from the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in May, a 30-year-old farmer was mauled to death by a tigress. According to another report by the national daily, the farmer, Mahesh Kumar, was reportedly working in a cane field when the incident happened. The field was adjacent to the Singahi range. The tigress was said to be lurking in nearby bushes and pounced on Mahesh before dragging him to the forest. By the time the incident was reported, the tigress had already killed 4 people in the same village, since October 2021.

Another half-eaten body of a farmer was recovered from the Dudhwa buffer zone. The 55-year-old, a resident of Bojhwa village was working in the sugarcane fields and did not return, reported the NDTV. These frequent attacks have been attributed to the village’s proximity to the Dudhwa reserved forest area. It is reported to have frequent movement of tigers.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here