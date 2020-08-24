Tiger Camouflaged in Bushes Will Make You Rub Your Eyes. Can You Spot it?

Social media is full of pictures and images of animals often people visit these pages to distract themselves from the usual monotony that flows on the Internet.

Recently, wildlife photographer Sagar Damle shared amazing images of a tiger, which he reportedly captured in Bandipur National Park in Karnataka. He shared two photographs.

What we can see with the naked eye is a set of wild bushes and nothing else. However, if we look closely at it, we may be able to see the shadow or, possibly, an animal in its flesh and another close-up, where the animal can be seen giving an intense look at the camera.

First Image is what we see with the naked eye. Second is what my camera captures.As we say in the wild, the Tiger is always watching you. Whether you sight a Tiger or not is your luck. Image shot in Bandipur@NatGeo @ParveenKaswan @susantananda3 @rameshpandeyifs @desimojito pic.twitter.com/6vjRjq9jPA — Sagar Damle (@Sagarontheright) August 20, 2020

The images have garnered more than 900 likes since it was shared on August 20.

Similar to the photos above, we have come across several other photos that are taken in such a way that it can make anyone go crazy looking for the animal camouflaging with nature.

Netizens were amazed by the photos and couldn't stop gazing at the big cat and wondering What is tiger doing behind the bushes.

One user commented, "Yes have heard these words almost in every Tiger Reserve I visited, "Tiger is always watching you. Whether you sight a Tiger or not is your luck" and that's true."

Nature is amazing and humans need patience to observe. Great shoot — Harish V (@HarishV78665116) August 23, 2020

Wwaaaaaaoooooww!! Amazing Capture — Sayan (@sayanshades) August 21, 2020

Wondering!! How did you capture image with your naked eye? — Rahul Verma (@Tiss_Rahul) August 21, 2020

Such a majestic species — gaurav mishra (@gauravm10247107) August 21, 2020

Remember our guide telling us that the tigers are all around and we would only see one when the tiger chooses to be seen... — songbird (@tantunain) August 22, 2020

Nice pic. Nice line "As we say in the wild, the Tiger is always watching you. Whether you sight a Tiger or not is your luck. " — Gaurish Kerkar (@kerkar_gaurish) August 22, 2020

What do you think about this amazing capture? Tell us!